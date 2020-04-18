PRINCETON — A registered sex offender who was previously convicted on multiple charges of third-degree sexual assault was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Jimmy D. Lawrence, 44, of Princeton and a registered sex offender, was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the sheriff’s department.
The arrest was the result of warrants Sommers obtained for first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, according to a statement released Friday by the sheriff’s office. This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit.
Due to the nature of the crime, no other information was provided and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, Sommers said.
Lawrence was convicted in April 2002 on four counts of third-degree sexual assault involving a juvenile between the ages of 6 and 12, according to the West Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. Lawrence served approximately seven years and seven and a half months at a correctional facility. He was later given five years of probation.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
