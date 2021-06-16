CHARLESTON — Any West Virginia resident who wants to have a chance to win prizes in the first drawing of the vaccination lottery must be registered by midnight tonight.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday that residents who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are eligible, but must register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
“If you’re just dillydallying around and you haven’t registered, you’re blowing a chance to absolutely become a millionaire. You’re blowing a chance to win all kinds of prizes,” Justice said. “You have got to get registered.”
The first drawing will be held Sunday, June 20, on West Virginia Day and then once a week after that through Aug. 4.
The first round of sweepstakes winners will be announced during the West Virginia Day celebration at the State Capitol in Charleston. Justice said the celebration will be open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. on the front steps of the Capitol Building.
“We have a lot to celebrate on Sunday. We will be ending the mask mandate, we will celebrate our 158th birthday and Father’s Day on the same day,” Gov. Justice said. “We will hold the first drawing for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes, including our first million-dollar drawing. We will broadcast it statewide so that everyone all over can watch, but I encourage all who can to come out and celebrate with us.”
Weekly prize giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include one case prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.
The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
As of Tuesday, more than 185,000 state residents had registered for the sweepstakes. Residents must register only once to be eligible for all drawings.
Justice also said more than 50 percent of state residents are now fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 61.4 percent of residents had received at least one dose, still short of the 65 percent goal for June 20.
“You’ve done good, West Virginia. But we still have more work to do to get across the finish line,” Justice said. “This terrible killer is not gone. But we have the power to stop it. You need to step up and get vaccinated.”
Also this week, the state’s participation in the federal unemployment benefits program is ending, as of June 19.
That means those who have been receiving an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits from the federal government will no longer get that money.
Justice said the state is still trying to put together a plan to give those who have been unemployed but returning to work a “signup bonus.”
The initial plan was for the state to match $500 given by businesses to those returning to work for a total of $1,000.
However, Justice said that was not fair to small businesses that are struggling so now the state is looking at providing just $500, if the money can be found.
A problem surfaced as businesses reopened and found they did not have enough workers, in this state and around the country.
Concern about the extra federal benefits surfaced as many entry-level employees made more money on unemployment than if they were working.
West Virginia joined more than a dozen other states in ending the program earlier than the Sept. 6 expiration date on the federal level.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.