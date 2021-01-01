TAZEWELL, Va. — Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday between Tazewell and Mercer counties as the year 2020 drew to a close.
The number of virus fatalities in Tazewell County, Va. rose by five, bringing its total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia health authorities do not release the ages or gender of COVID-19 patients.
Virginia has had a total of 349,584 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with 18,041 hospitalizations. There have been 5,032 deaths in the state; about 4,437 of these deaths had been confirmed as COVID-19, and 595 cases were probable, according to the Virginia Health Department.
Across the border in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the deaths of a 73-year-old male patient and a 76-year-old female in Mercer County. The death of a 34-year-old male was reported in nearby Wyoming County.
“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a prepared statement. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”
The state DHHR reported as of Thursday, there have been 1,498,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 85,334 total cases and 1,338 deaths.
In Monroe County, the county health department announced Thursday that with the Monroe Health Center, COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to people 80 years old and older starting Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
“We have been provided a limited number of vaccines. An appointment is required,” health officials said. “When calling to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please push OPTION 1 to speak to an individual at the Monroe Health Center to schedule your appointment.”
