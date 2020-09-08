PRINCETON — Virus numbers across the region thankfully showed little increase on Labor Day, but both West Virginia and Virginia saw their totals continuing to rise across the two states.
Mercer County reported only one new COVID-19 case, totaling at 350. No new deaths have been reported for the county, leaving their death toll at 24. A positive case was confirmed at Princeton High School, Mercer County Public Schools announced via their Facebook page on Friday, and the all infected areas were set to be thoroughly cleaned and contact tracing performed.
Monroe County reported two more cases, increasing their total to 138. Monroe recently confirmed its sixth death related to the Springfield Center outbreak as health officials work with the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
In-person instruction has been delayed by a week in both Monroe and Mercer counties, as both counties were in the orange category on the West Virginia’s County Alert System as of the Saturday update. As of Monday, however, Mercer County had been downgraded back to yellow on the DHHR’s website. The county’s relatively low increases over the holiday weekend bodes well for school to begin soon, but that will be determined with the September 12 update on the Department of Education’s website.
The McDowell County Health Department did not report any new cases of the virus, keeping their total at 82. The McDowell County Schools’ Facebook page did announce that a case had been confirmed Friday at the Southside K-8 School. In a post similar to Mercer County’s, the page said that a “deep cleaning and thorough disinfecting of all affected areas impacted has been completed.” Contact tracing would be completed by the McDowell County Health Department.
West Virginia totaled 163 new cases reported by DHHR on Monday, continuing the worrying trend of over 100 new cases a day. The Mountain State now sits with 11,575 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the duration of the pandemic. One new death was also confirmed Monday, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, raising the state’s death toll to 247. “On this Labor Day, we must remember those West Virginians who have lost their lives,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a release. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all affected by COVID-19.
Virginia counties fared similarly to their neighboring counties across state lines, with little increase of virus numbers. Tazewell County just one new case reported by the Virginia Department of Health, putting its total at 211. Tazewell has seen two deaths and 15 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus so far.
Bland County reported no change in their virus numbers Monday. The county has recorded 62 cases total, with one death and two hospitalizations thus far.
Buchanan County reported one more new COVID-19 case, pushing its total to the unfortunate 100 case milestone. Two deaths and six hospitalizations have been reported on Buchanan as well.
Giles County reported only one new case as well, putting its total at 61. The Virginia county has seen no deaths and two hospitalizations from the pandemic within its borders.
Two more cases were reported in Wythe County, letting its total settle at 193. Wythe has reported three deaths and 19 hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia’s totals rose by more than 600 from the Monday update for a total of 127,571 cases of COVID-19 reported thus far. Six more deaths within the Commonwealth were found to be related to COVID-19, raising the pandemic death toll in Virginia to 2,684. Both Virginia and West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers include probable and confirmed cases.
As Americans across the nation enjoyed Labor Day on Monday, health officials worried that another large spike like the one that followed Memorial Day could happen. The numbers reported by both states on Monday morning would not include any positives tests found after their update later on in the day, and due to the nature of the coronavirus, new cases may not be confirmed until some days or weeks into the month.
James Trent
