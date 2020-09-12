PRINCETON — Mercer County students may be able to go to school Monday as the county remained in the yellow zone on the County Alert System Friday.
If no surge of new positive COVID-19 cases was reported by midnight Friday, Mercer County’s rating of 6.32 should stay below 10 and in the yellow zone when the official new map is posted today at 5 p.m. on the West Virginia Department of Education website.
Schools were remote only this week as the county jumped into the orange zone late last week, but numbers have now stabilized.
A green zone is 0-3 (representing the average rate of daily positive cases over seven days adjusted to a per-100,000 population metric), a yellow is 4-9, orange 10-25 and red above 25.
Schools can proceed as planned in green and yellow, but restrictions in orange prevent any in-person instruction or sports activities other than conditioning. A red zone is remote learning only and no activities at all.
McDowell County has been in the green zone and should remain there, barring a major surge.
Monroe County, however, was still in the orange zone on Friday with a 17.76 rating. But that rate has been falling and the panel that works on Saturday to decide whether enough evidence exists to change a color zone for a county could intervene.
That is what happened on Sept. 5 when the panel used a seven-day rolling average rather than the 14-rolling average (for counties with populations under 16,000) Monroe County falls under.
Monroe County was in the red zone under the 14-day average, but with the shorter timeframe for positive cases, some of the numbers that rose quickly related to a surge at the Springfield skilled-nursing center in Lindside were not included.
That moved the county into orange. According to the Monroe County Health Department statistics released Friday, only five new positive cases (including probable) had been reported since Sept. 5. If a seven-day rolling average is used, Monroe County could drop close to the yellow category.
A panel will meet today do double-check all of the statistics related to the number of positive cases in each county to make sure they are correct before releasing the new County Alert System map at 5 p.m.
That panel, which includes Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, and Bill Crouch, secretary of DHHR, reviews all data from each county.
Crouch explained during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that several factors can lead to discrepancies on county statistics at local health departments and the DHHR online dashboard.
“There is a delay in reconciling the numbers and making sure the data is accurate,” he said, because local health departments enter the data but must then verify the official residence of each positive test.
Crouch said some that may initially be counted in one county could then be moved to another. That is why the numbers may decrease in one county but increase in another.
Another factor is human error.
“Too much is done manually right now,” he said, adding that this issue should be remedied soon as more technology is used.
The DHHR updates the dashboard every morning at 10 a.m. with the previous day’s statistics, but that is before any needed changes.
“At 10 a.m. it may be wrong,” he said. “But it is adjusted the next day. There is lag in verification because of the local health department investigation.”
Justice said the panel will check “every single source” of information to made sure it is “absolutely 100 percent right.”
Mercer County Schools posted on its Facebook page Friday that if the county remains in the yellow on the County Alert System map released today, schools will follow the schedule that has all elementary school students attending five days a week, 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., and middle and high school students will follow a schedule with 50 percent attending every other day.
On days students are home, learning will continue remotely via Schoology.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
