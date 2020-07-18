PRINCETON — A Mercer County health care center reported Friday that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19 while a hospitalization was reported in neighboring Tazewell County, Va. with virus cases also being confirmed in a Buchanan County, Va. correctional facility.
The Princeton Health Care Center issued a statement Friday afternoon that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working closely with local and state health officials while continuing our previous infection control interventions,” according to the health center’s statement. “Cumulatively speaking, since March there have been three staff members test positive. Two have fully recovered, while one continues to recover at home. This is the first positive resident case. There are three additional individuals that we are closely monitoring due to respiratory-related symptoms. Infection control practices remain in place for those individuals.”
Princeton Health Care Center has suspended visitation of residents until further notice.
“We continue to encourage window visits, the use of Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication to stay in touch with loved ones,” according to the center’s statement. Officials with the health care center were not available for additional comment.
When asked if there would be any new testing for residents and employees, Cassie Meade, marketing/admissions liaison, said the health care center was awaiting further guidance from local and state health officials. Any updates would be posted on the center’s Facebook page and website.
In Mercer County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew Friday from 67 to 68, according to the Mercer County Health Department. This one case is travel related, according to sanitarian Matthew Bragg. The individual has been isolated, contact tracing is complete and contacts have been identified and isolated.
The number of McDowell County cases stayed at 12 and Monroe County stayed at 14 with one hospitalization.
Figures from the Virginia Department of Health showed that Tazewell County still had 36 cases, but the county’s first hospitalization was reported. No additional details were available Friday. Buchanan County had 52 cases and one hospitalization. The Keen Mountain Correctional Facility in Buchanan County had confirmed six cases, with three among inmates and three with staff.
Bland County remained at five cases and Giles County stayed at 18 cases with one hospitalization.
Testing continues across the region. The Mercer County Health Department tested 219 individuals Friday outside its facility in Green Valley. Despite the heat, a steady stream of residents arrived for the free testing from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Oh, it’s been steady,” Nurse Becky Walker, clad in white protective gown, said as she pulled on a fresh pair of disposable gloves. “We’ve been doing quite a few.”
A pickup truck with four people – all of them wearing masks – pulled up. Using long swabs inserted in the nose, Walker collected testing samples from each one. Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and Air National Guard helped bag and label the samples.
“It was really hopping an hour ago,” Administrator Susan Kadar said around 1 p.m. “They’re now trickling in, but towards the end we get a lot.”
People arriving for testing first provide their information. Then they drive around for the testing. Kadar said the entire process usually takes about five minutes to complete.
“We get a lot of compliments from the public because we get them through so fast,” she stated.
The health department tested 262 individuals on July 11. County Health Officer Dr. Kathy Wides said Friday that the department was starting to see the results of those tests, with about 30 still pending Thursday.
Kadar said Friday that the results from that day’s testing should be ready within four to six days.
When testing started in March, the results were usually available within 48 hours, but the high demand for tests has been increasing the time between testing and the results, Wides said. Kadar added at the July 11 tests were among about 10,000 collected across West Virginia. The testing is being done by QLabs in Charleston.
People who test positive are informed as soon as the health department receives the results, Kadar said.
Anyone tested by the Mercer County Health Department can get their test results over the internet. Each individual is given a card with the QLabs web address and a serial number which lets them check their test results. Kadar said people who don’t have internet access can call the health department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.