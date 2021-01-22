BLUEFIELD — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the region Thursday while a slow downward trend in active COVID-19 cases could be seen as health authorities prepared for new vaccination clinics and kept urging the public to use masks and take other precautions.
One death related to COVID-19, that of a 66-year-old man was recorded in Mercer County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Mercer County had 14 confirmed cases, four probable cases, 1,368 active cases and, with the death reported Thursday, a total of 78 deaths, according to the Mercer County Health Department. Mercer County was listed as code cold on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
On Tuesday, the Mercer County had six confirmed cases and seven probable cases, and 1,395 active cases, according to county health officials.
Efforts to offer vaccinations have continued. In Mercer County, a clinic will take place today at the Princeton Church of God on Oakvale Road. County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic said earlier that all slots for doses have been filled.
Mercer County health officials said Thursday that all contacts had been made for today’s vaccination event.
“If you have not received a call from the health department, please be patient, as we will continue to work through the registration list as more vaccines arrive in the coming days,” health officials said. “Please do not plan to arrive at the event (today) if you did not receive a confirmation call.”
The Mercer County Health Department has “far more registrants” on the list than the allotment of vaccine the department has received for today’s vaccination event, officials said.
“We are working off of a running list, so you do not need to register again,” health officials said. “We will contact you as soon as a vaccine is available for you. Please continue to encourage your friends and family to register online at mchdwv.com or call to join the waitlist.”
In neighboring McDowell County, a new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to nine deaths.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” health officials said. No additional information about the victim was released.
There were three additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday for an overall total of 1,142 cases with 58 of those cases being active, according to the McDowell County Health Department. Fourteen of the active case patients were hospitalized and two of them were on a ventilator. On Tuesday, the county had 65 active cases. The three new cases were attributed to community spread.
Across the state line in Virginia, Tazewell County had one COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s total to 28 deaths, according to the Virginia Health Department. The county has had 2,908 cases with 114 hospitalizations.
No new deaths were reported Thursday in Bland, Giles, Wythe and Buchanan counties, according to officials with the Virginia Health Department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
