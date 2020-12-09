BLUEFIELD — Memories of a great American and a great West Virginian were shared across the region Tuesday as the nation learned that the World War II fighter ace and test pilot who went on to break the sound barrier for the first time had passed away.
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager died Monday at the age of 97. Tributes to Yeager, his contributions to aviation and his service to the United States were soon going across the nation.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a statement that Yeager was far more than pilot.
“Most people know Chuck Yeager as the pilot who broke the sound barrier,” she said. “While his most famous feat certainly transformed the aviation world, Chuck Yeager’s life represents so much more.”
Capito said one memory involves the first time she met Yeager, along with her son.
“I remember meeting General Yeager for the first time in 1985 for the dedication of Yeager Airport,” she said. “My son Charles, celebrating his fifth birthday that day, was totally in awe, as we all were. He embodied the American Dream. A boy from Lincoln County would achieve what pilots then had only dreamed about. He was built of the Right Stuff and lived his life in service to his country, a World War II patriot, flying ace, and Medal of Freedom recipient.”
Capito said America is “better because of him.”
“His legacy continues on today,” she said. “He is an inspiration for many, from young West Virginians to pilots across the globe. Charlie and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Yeager family during this difficult time.”
Homer Hickam, the bestselling and award-winning author of 18 books, including the memoir “Rocket Boys,” said he was “shocked and profoundly saddened to learn my friend and fellow West Virginian General Chuck Yeager has passed away.”
“He was the definition of greatness and my hero,” Hickam said. “My wife Linda and I flew with him and his wingman, Bud Anderson, in T-6 trainers a few years back at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. He asked me, ‘Do you mind if I wring this puppy out?’ I said, ‘Go for it, General!’ I had absolute confidence in him because he was, per a quote in Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff, ‘the greatest pilot anybody ever saw.’”
Hickam said Yeager’s passing is a “tremendous loss for the United States Air Force, the service he loved and mentored, our country, and our world.”
“He inspired millions of people across the planet to be involved in aviation and he also set the stage for our movement into space with his famous X-1 flight that, for the first time, broke the sound barrier,” he said. “Rest in peace, General, and thank you for a life well lived and service well done. My sincere condolences to his wife Victoria who provided the General the love and support he needed during his last years.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope, who is long-time helicopter pilot, said Yeager was a hero and indeed had the “right stuff.”
“As a pilot, he was not only a true American hero he was one of my personal heroes,” Swope said. “I was never lucky enough to meet him but read his book and his heroism in combat probably surpassed being the first to fly faster than sound. He will truly be missed. They don’t make them like that anymore.”
Swope said he has always been particularly impressed with Yeager’s wartime heroics, performing one deed that may seem impossible.
“Chuck Yeager once shot down three German fighters in less than one minute,” he said, saying it is one of the many interesting facts from Yeager’s book. “I doubt if anyone else ever came close to that.”
Swope explained how Yeager performed the feat.
“He led a flight of P-51s to attack a German group,” he said. “His vision was so good he always led the flight. He saw the enemy miles away and attacked from above and behind. He shot down one as he dove on them and then immediately turned upward and shot down another from below, then rolled level and shot down the third from behind. All took less than one minute.”
Another pilot, Bluefield City Manager and retired Col. Dane Rideout, who is a former garrison commander of West Point, recalled how Yeager served in the Army Air Force and Air Force.
“All modern military pilots look up to guys like Chuck Yeager who paved the way for modern aviation,” said Rideout, who flies a helicopter. “As a pilot, flying is not a normal act for man. Guys like him who came before us risked their lives to create and shape not only our military, but, I think, led eventually to space exploration.”
Rideout also knew what an ace pilot Yeager was.
“I will tell you from a military perspective about his service to our nation,” Rideout said. “He served in World War II. I think he served in Vietnam, and I heard stories that what made him so effective as a fighter pilot was his vision. He had the ability to pick out bandits or bogies or enemy planes. He could see them way before they could see him. I know he was an ace in World War II.”
Yeager’s exceptional qualities made him an exceptional pilot.
“There are just certain people who have that touch,” Rideout said.
Today’s pilots can rely of sensors, instruments and computers to aid them and let them know how their planes are operating, he said. Yeager was one of those pilots who could fly “by the seat of his pants” without modern technology.
“He had the ability to see and feel what an aircraft was doing and take the appropriate measures,” Rideout said. “Some people, they’re made to strap on an airplane and he was one of them.”
Another local pilot, Charlie Cole of Bluefield, said Yeager was “a great West Virginian” who ranked with other notable names such as Jerry West. The fact that the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound was from West Virginia makes both Yeager and that historic event even more special.
“Obviously, he’s a great American no matter where he’s from, but the fact he’s from West Virginia really makes it neat,” Cole said.
Today, jets break the sound barrier daily, but 73 years ago it was a major milestone. Only about 40 years had passed since the Wright brothers made their historic first powered flight of about 100 feet. Flying new aircraft and setting new records was and still is a dangerous business, and as a test pilot, Yeager went into harm’s way when he broke the speed of sound.
“He was a test pilot, and test pilots lost their lives many times because they were doing the risky flying that test pilots do,” Cole said. “It’s pretty impressive that higher ups in the military chose this country boy from West Virginia to fly this aircraft and go that speed. It’s probably very similar to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin going to the moon. It was trailblazing. If it was easily done, everybody would have done it. The military and NASA, they chose their very elite for these missions to put their lives on the line to further the military and the United States by blazing new trails.”
Yeager was recognized when the state chose to name Yeager Airport near Charleston in his honor. On Nov. 11, 1976, he was among the keynote speakers addressing the people attending the annual Veterans Day Parade in the City of Welch.
Frank Cooley of Welch, national executive committeeman alternate for the Department of West Virginia in the American Legion, said Yeager joined a distinguished list that day.
“We had (President) Harry S. Truman in 1957,” Cooley said after consulting past parade programs. “Lyndon B. Johnson, vice president, in 1963. Senator (Robert C.) Byrd was here several times.”
“He accomplished so much,” Cooley said of Yeager. “He’ll always be remembered by the veterans of this state as a hero.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com or Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
