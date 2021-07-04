Hunnicutt Stadium 4th of July

A variety of Fourth of July events are available today in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

• Gates at the Princeton Fourth of July celebration open at 1 p.m. today at Hunnicuttt Stadium, and admission is free. Festivities will start with a car show at Princeton High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fireworks and patriotic music are scheduled to start about 10 p.m.

This year live music at the Princeton festivities include: The Furrows performing from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; Transit Times from 3 to 4 p.m.; Thomas Taylor & The Highrize Band from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; Beach Nite Band from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.; and On The Border – Eagles Tribute Band from 8 to 9:45 p.m.

Celebrations will include a Kids Corner with water slides, face painting, balloon animals and painting crafts by Hammer & Stain. Princeton Community Hospital and Princeton Health Care Center will provide a hydration station.

• The Town of Tazewell will have Fourth of July festivities starting at 7 p.m. Sunday with a concert, bounce houses, food trucks and fireworks at the former Ramey car lot off 2330 Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell. The fireworks show will begin about 9 p.m. or after dark. Admission is free.

• The Town of Davy in McDowell County will have a ceremony to remember fallen police officers and firefighters beginning at 6 p.m. A parade will line-up at 6 p.m. and begin at Twin Branch Church, and fireworks also are planned.

• The Town of Narrows, Va. in Giles County will have its 70th Annual Fourth of July Celebration from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Narrows Town Park. Festivities will include food, games, vendors, fireworks and music. A kids parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and lineup will be in the gravel lot behind the Narrows High School football field. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

• The City of Welch will have a pool party July 4 at Linkous Park. Admission is free, and the pool will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start about 9 p.m.

