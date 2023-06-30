BLUEFIELD — All of southern West Virginia was placed under an air-quality alert Thursday for fine particulate matter associated with the still raging wildfires in Canada.
As widespread haze became more pronounced across the region, state officials warned that the general public may experience health effects, particularly those people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, along with children and the elderly.
The haze is being caused by fine particulate matter in the air, Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
“The air quality is poor across the entire area,” Beasley said. “Nearly all of this is the result of the large wildfires that are going over in Canada.”
Those wildfires have been burning for several weeks now, and smoke from them is still covering parts of the United States.
It’s called haze, or you can call it smog or whatever,” Beasley said. “It’s coded in the weather code here as haze. It’s not from any local fires. It’s from fires thousands of miles away. It is particulate matter suspended in the area.”
But local conditions could be improving soon, according to Beasley.
Forecasters say an upper high should shift more to the northeast heading into the long Fourth of July weekend, which should help in alleviating some of the haze in West Virginia and Virginia.
”Hopefully things will get a little better over the weekend,” Beasley said.
“The upper high will shift a little more to the northeast. It’s going to shift a little bit further east and that is going to push basically our winds that are more out of the east right now more to the northwest, and it will allow some of that smoke to (blow) further east instead of directly south of Canada.”
That weather pattern change also will increase the chances for thunderstorm activity across the region.
As a result, strong to severe thunderstorms also are possible today and Saturday.
The air quality alert issued Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to expire today.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
