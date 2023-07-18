All of southern West Virginia was once again placed under an air quality alert Tuesday due to smoke from the still burning Canadian wildfires.
The air quality alert for fine particulate matter was issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and is in effect until midnight.
According to the alert, the air quality index scores for most of the state are in the 151 to 150 range, which can cause health effects in sensitive groups.
Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly, according to alert. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity, the alert said. N-95 masks can also help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks.
Haze was not quite as visible Tuesday morning in Bluefield as it was Monday.
