BLUEFIELD — Everyone and their goat went to vote Tuesday morning.
A play off the phrase, “everyone and their dog is here,” became quite literal at the Bluefield, Va. Town Hall Tuesday morning as voters vied for parking spots in the grass to cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election, a goat joined in on democracy.
As community members visited with one another outside the polling place, Election Day appeared to be a reunion of sorts for many. One family parked, masked up and leashed their goat, ready to vote. To the community members in the parking lot, no one was surprised as the goat donned a blue cover and headed to the Town Hall.
It is difficult to know what to expect on any given day in 2020, and Election Day is no different.
•••
For many, this is their first opportunity to cast a ballot in a Presidential Election.
Logan Surface is a student at Virginia Tech, but he wanted to drive to his hometown of Bluefield, Va. to vote for the first time, in person.
“In the United States government it is a public and civic duty to vote. I felt that it was important to come out and vote,” Surface said. “This is my first time voting. I go to school at Virginia Tech and I felt like I should drive back and do it. It isn’t that far.”
Melisaa Holleman showed that not all first-time voters are newly-minted adults by participating in her first Presidential Election on Tuesday morning. “Everybody needs to vote and see what is going to happen to this world,” Holleman said.
Holleman continued a voting tradition with her friend, Dassa Giles as they posed for photos with their “I voted today” stickers after voting outside the Bluefield, Va. Town Hall.
“I met Melissa a few years ago,” Giles said. “I am with Delta Sigma Sorority, the Bluefield chapter, and we were doing a voter registration drive and Melissa and her family were there. She registered to vote then and she had never registered before. We keep our tradition of going to vote every year.”
The two women became friends after Holleman registered to vote at the Delta Sigma Sorority event. Holleman said that her parents always voted and while they have since passed away, casting her ballot is a way to continue her family’s legacy of voting.
For Giles, the reason for voting is simple. “Our voices need to be heard. We live in a Democracy and being a citizen of a Democracy, this is what it is all about. It is all about voting,” she said.
•••
In Bluefield the future of the United States of America was on the minds of voters as they cast their ballots.
Betty Sizemore chose to vote in-person to make sure that her voice was heard.
“Well, I think it is important because of the shape that our country is in,” Sizemore said. “I want to make sure that my vote is counted.”
Cherri Cartwright is a voter focused on the future, specifically, the future of her family. With two children and two grandchildren, she said she is voting for their futures.
“I think this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime and I am 45 years old,” Cartwright said. “It is important to vote now because I have a son that will be 18-years-old in a few months, I have a daughter who has two beautiful daughters, I have two granddaughters. It is all a matter of change and our futures. It is not really going to affect me in the next four years, I know a lot of people see it that way, but I don’t. But 15 years from now, it is going to affect my granddaughters. It is going to affect my son and daughter and it is going to affect me and my husband as we get older.”
Cartwright said she voted to “lay a more solid foundation” for the future.
“It is a matter of change now. I told my son on the way here, if we do not vote now, what is going to happen in four years? I am just afraid of what is going to happen if change does not come,” Cartwright said.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.