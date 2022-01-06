BLUEFIELD – Forecasters warned today of hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute and Friday's morning commute as a winter storm bringing heavy snow approaches southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has issued a winter storm warning which starts at 1 p.m. today and continues until 7 a.m. Friday. The warning includes Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier Counties as well as Tazewell County, Va. Much of the region not included in the storm warning is under a winter weather advisory.
Heavy snow is expected, according to the weather service. Total snow accumulations between 5 to 7 inches deep are possible.
Travel could become "very difficult," forecasters said. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Wind gusts up to 35 mph along mountain ridges Friday morning could result in blowing snow that reduces visibility. People who must travel were advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, water and blanket in their vehicles in case of emergency.
In West Virginia, road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to wv511.org on the internet.
In Virginia, the Virginia State Police urged residents to plan ahead and delay travel during the winter storm.
"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, during a Thursday morning press conference. "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."
People who must travel during the storm were asked to take the following safety tips into consideration:
• Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
• Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, lights and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck or commercial vehicle - before you travel.
• Use your headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
• Drive for conditions and slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
• Always buckle up.
• Avoid distractions. Do not talk on cellphones or text while driving.
