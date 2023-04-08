PRINCETON — A traumatic event which happened thousands of years ago and became a symbol of hope and salvation for the world was reenacted Friday to remind people what the coming Easter holiday is all about.
Despite cold temperatures and the threat of rain, the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association brought an reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to Mercer Street. People started gathering before the event to help commemorate the Easter season.
Bill and Cindy Lewis of Princeton said they came to the reenactment every year.
“We come down and we watch this,” Bill Lewis said. “We know some of the people. Good Friday is one of the most important days in the history of the Earth.”
People continued to arrive and line up along Mercer Street as 6 p.m. approached.
“We’re getting people from all over,” Cindy Lewis said. “This is one of, if not the most pivotal, celebration of Christ’s life.”
The reenactment was the first one presented to the public since the recent pandemic, said Pastor Scott Catron of the Cornerstone Family Church in Princeton.
“It always surprises people. It’s so real,” Catron said as the crowd waited for the reenactment to begin. “These actors, when they go into it, it’s very moving. It’s a very emotional event.”
The actors started coming down stairs leading to the parking lot alongside Dick Copeland Square.
“We’re getting rid of Jesus today! Claims to the the Son of God!” one man told the crowd. “We’re getting rid of him today!”
“He’s a traitor! A liar!” a woman yelled to the audience. “Jesus is a traitor!”
Other actors countered that “Jesus is good!”
Roman soldiers arrived at the square and Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judaea, proclaimed that Rome’s emperor would give the crowd one prisoner, and they demanded Jesus. Christ was then beaten and, with two other prisoners, was forced to carry a cross down Mercer Street. He stumbled several times. When the actors reached the fountain near the Princeton Post Office, the crucifixion of Christ was reenacted.
After being raised up on the cross and taunted, Jesus looked to the sky.
“Father! Father! Forgive them! They know not what they do!” he cried.
After more emotional scenes as the actors were lowered from the crosses and taken away, the Romans called on the crowd to disperse. Soon the actors were getting out of their costumes and getting warm at the nearby First United Methodist Church.
Austin Shrewsbury, youth pastor of the Cornerstone Family Church, still had to wash off his stage blood that let him represent Christ’s suffering during the crucifixion. He thanked God that the rain had held off.
“It’s so nice to get the whole body of Christ together to show not only are we unified as one body of Christ, we are out here to show the love of Jesus and what He did, and maybe this will spark a conversation where we can talk to people about what He did for each and every one of us,” Shrewsbury said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
