Two incumbent lawmakers in Southwest Virginia will face challengers this November in their newly redrawn legislative districts.
Due to last year’s redistricting process, Buchanan County is no longer a part of the legislative district of incumbent Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell.
Hackworth now represents the new Virginia Senate 5th District, which is composed of Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Smyth, Pulaski, the city of Radford, and parts of Montgomery County, including Virginia Tech and parts of the Blacksburg area.
Robert W. Beckman, a Democrat from Blacksburg, is challenging Hackworth in the Senate District 5 contest on Nov. 7.
Buchanan County is now a part of the 6th Senatorial District, and is represented by incumbent Senator Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who is running unopposed re-election.
Incumbent Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, also has a new legislative district and a challenger on Nov. 7.
Moorefield now represents the new 43rd District in the Virginia House, which includes Tazewell, Buchanan and Bland counties, and parts of Russell and Dickenson counties.
He is being challenged by David M. “Tiger Dave” Ratliff, who is running as an independent candidate.
Both the House and Senate is back up for grabs Nov. 7 in Virginia with both political parties looking to gain legislative control. Republicans currently control the Virginia House and Democrats control the Virginia Senate.
On the local county level, voters in Tazewell County have a full ballot to decide on Nov. 7.
In the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors race, two incumbent Democrats — Charles Stacy and Maggie Asbury — are facing Republican challengers.
Stacy is the incumbent Eastern District supervisor where he is being challenged by Republican Charles E. “Chuck” Presley, who is also a current member of the Bluefield, Va., Town Council.
In the Northern District race, Asbury is being challenged by Republican Kyle Aaron Cruey.
In the Northwestern District race, incumbent Republican Shanna C. Plaster is running unopposed for re-election.
In the Circuit Court Clerk’s race, two candidates — Republican Charity McDaniel Hurst and independent Susie O. Vance — are vying for the position.
Vance was appointed circuit clerk in February following the retirement of Tammy Allison.
Four constitutional officers, all Republicans, are running unopposed for re-election in Tazewell County. They include Sheriff Brian Hieatt, Commonwealth Attorney J. Chris Plaster, Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson and Treasurer David T. Larimer, II.
Three incumbents also are running unopposed for re-election in the non-partisan school board race in Tazewell County. They are Erik D. Robinson, Eastern District; David R. Woodard, Northern District; and Donna Lawson Whittington, Northwestern District.
Although candidates on the local county level are nominated by political party, their political affiliation doesn’t appear on the actual ballot, according to Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls. That is due to state code.
“They campaign as Republicans and Democrats, but on the ballot itself it won’t reflect it,” Earls said, adding that citizens who vote by political party will need to do their homework before going to the polls.
Early voting and absentee balloting by mail for the Nov. 7 general election in Virginia begins on Sept. 22.
Early voting will then continue each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Ballots can be cast by mail until Oct. 27.
“Early voting has just continued to grow,” Earls said. “People seem to like having that convenience to come in and vote.”
In Buchanan County; 12 candidates are vying Nov. 7 for seats on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. They include: Rocklick District; incumbent Republican Craig Stiltner and Democrat Danny Sawyers; North Grundy District, Republican K. Lee Dotson, Jr. and Democrat Rages Matney; South Grundy District; incumbent Republican G. Roger Rife; Prater District, Republican David Rose; Garden District, incumbent Republican Jeffery Cooper and Democrat Hilary Deskins; Hurricane District, Republican incumbent Tim Hess and Democrat Harold Johnson; and Knox District, Republican incumbent Trey Adkins and independent Jerry Scarberry.
Also in Buchanan County, incumbent Republican Sheriff John McClanahan is being challenged Nov. 7 by Democrat Allen Boyd. Incumbent Republican Commonwealth Attorney M. Nikki Stiltner is running unopposed for re-election.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.