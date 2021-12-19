PRINCETON — At least 6,649 Mercer County voters will be impacted by new voting district lines as a result of redistricting.
Verlin Moye, County Clerk, said those residents will primarily see precinct changes “resulting from our precinct boundary lines.”
The primary driving force behind the changes relate to the state House of Delegates, which is shifting to single-member districts rather than more than one delegate in a single district.
That means Mercer County, which has had three delegates in the 27th District, will now have four different voting districts, the 37th, 38th, 39th and 41st, with the latter also including most of Summers County and a small portion of Raleigh County.
Moye said that after every census, the law mandates that redistricting occurs, which includes the review and redrawing of Congressional and Legislative boundary lines to account for population changes provided by the Census.
This year, the pandemic slowed the process, which has left election officials with a compressed time frame.
“The Census data was provided about four months later than usual,” Moye said, “placing counties on a very tight deadline to be prepared for the 2022 election cycle.”
State Code dictates the minimum and maximum number of registered voters that a precinct can have, he said, “and we are required to adjust our precincts, their lines and locations according to the new delegatorial district lines, census blocks and specific geographical features.”
“Census population data has been cross referenced with our voter data and geocoded with a GIS system to help us make the best precinct boundary line changes possible with minimum inconvenience to the voter,” Moye said. “We began this process on or near Aug. 8, 2021. Even though our lines and maps are not officially complete, we are very near the end of this phase of the process.”
The magisterial district lines have changed as well, he said, and the number of polling locations went from 47 to 45.
“We will notify and inform those affected and issue new cards,” he said. “But these changes will not begin until the first or second week in January. Preliminary maps may be viewed on our website at www.mercervotes.com.”
Registered voters who have moved or still have a Rural Route address need to call 304-487-8338/8339 to update their contact information.
“We understand that reluctance to change is human nature,” Moye said. “But please be patient and understand that these changes are beyond our control.”
Comments may be directed to: mercercounty@wvsos.com.
The 37th District will include the Bluefield area; the 38th the Princeton area; the 39th the Oakvale and Athens across to the Wyoming County border; and the 41st the northern tier of the county that includes Elgood and the Pipestem area.
Each House district should have a population of about 17,900.
No changes needed to be made in Mercer County for the state Senate or Congressional lines.
The state lost a Congressional seat and in 2022 will have two rather than three.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
