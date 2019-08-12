PRINCETON — Guests of the Those Who Served War Museum may notice some honorable changes.
To honor Ernie McKenzie, a volunteer of the museum who has passed away, the museum board has done what Ernie most wanted. During McKenzie’s time at the museum more than anything, he wanted to see the dazzling red carpet return to the museum, according to museum president and curator, Tony Whitlow.
“Still mindful of Ernie’s dream of the red carpet I went back before the board a few months ago and pleaded Ernie’s case again,” Whitlow said.
According to Whitlow the museum used to house red carpet but due to wear and tear it was replaced but a blue carpet instead. With the blue now replacing Whitlow and McKenzie’s favored red, McKenzie always longed for the red to return.
Years ago, in an effort to return the red, McKenzie approached Whitlow and said, “Tony, I’ll give you 500 dollars if you’ll install the red carpet,” Whitlow recounted. To this Whitlow stated he would also give 500 dollars, but the board decided at that time that the blue carpet was still in good shape.
Though McKenzie has passed away, the carpet and an inlaid plaque featuring McKenzie’s name are permanent features according to Whitlow.
“I believe there is a hereafter but I don’t know all the unknowns associated with it. Somehow in my mind I kind of think Ernie might be aware of this walkway we are dedicating in his honor,” Whitlow said, “I see that smile come to his face and his satisfied expression of ‘mission accomplished.’”
McKenzie, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired Norfolk Southern Railroad employee, and a former Athens police officer, will forever be remembered in his long sought after red carpet that will proudly adorn the Those Who Served War Museum.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
