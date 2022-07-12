BLUEFIELD — Recycling in Bluefield and Mercer County is now easier than ever for residents.
Steve Cline, Mercer County Recycling Coordinator, said the County Commission is behind the expansion of the availability of recycling options.
The commission has provided the funding from a grant for a part-time employee to help out as well as a new truck.
“We are trying to make recycling as accessible as we can,” he said. “The County Commission wants to make the program successful.”
Cline said the program can now expand the use of the trucks and trailers to locate at more locations around the county during each week, providing a means to recycle closer to residents’ homes as well as for small businesses.
Items accepted include cardboard, plastics and aluminum cans.
Cline said many people may not be aware that burning anything other that wood debris is illegal because of toxic emissions, and that includes cardboard, which makes up about 40 percent of what is taken to the landfill.
Recycling cardboard not only helps the environment, he said, but also helps extend the life of the landfill as well as reduce the the volume of trash along roads.
Cline said recycling is not profitable for the county but it does have those other benefits and it will save money in the long run.
“We are just getting started,” he said, and the plan is to extend locations.
Bluefield City manager Cecil Marson said Cline and the county are going to “great lengths to make recycling accessible,” making it easy for residents who want to recycle to do so and help clean up the city in the process.
“It is a huge enhancer for what people are trying to do to clean up the city,” he said.
It also helps attract people to the area, not only because it is cleaner but also because many people relocating want to move to an area where easy access to recycling is offered.
“It is awesome,” Marson said of the expanded program. “The county gas great folks who want to figure out how to recycle. It’s a great opportunity for us. I don’t see any drawbacks to it.”
Cline started his job four years ago after retiring from the grocery industry.
“I retired but I can’t sit still,” he said. “This job came up and this is a good way to work and help the community.”
Cline said it’s a “lot of fun” and he has seen good cooperation from residents throughout the county.
“It is growing constantly with new people getting involved in it,” he said. “It is pretty exciting.”
The schedule for next month includes locations for recycling drop offs at Pisgah Church (9 a.m. to noon) and Big Lots in Princeton (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) on Mondays (except Aug. 22 with a stop in Bluewell rather than Pisgah Church).
On Tuesdays, the stops will rotate between Sun Valley Ruritan (on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon), Church of God in Oakvale (Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon) and Mercer Street in Princeton (Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). No drop off is scheduled for Aug. 30.
On Wednesdays, stops will be in Athens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, 17 and 31. On Aug. 10 a truck will be at Nemours Ruritan from 9 a.m. to noon and in Bramwell from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.. On Aug. 24, stops will be in Bramwell from 9 a.m. to noon and at Nemours Ruritan from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..
On Thursdays, the trucks will be at Glenwood Park on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Tractor Supply in Bluefield on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The stops will be made on Fridays at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, and at Oakvale Ruritan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.
Cline also said the County Commission sponsors a tire day at the landfill the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents can drop off up to 12 tires at no charge.
The tire day program lasts from March through November.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
