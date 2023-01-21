Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized and sporadic power outages are possible. Icing accumulations will be elevation dependent and conditions may vary over short distances. Bridges and overpasses may become slick where temperatures are below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&