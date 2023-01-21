BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s recycling program is receiving a financial boost.
A $150,000 Recycling Assistance Grant is going to the Mercer County Solid Waste Authority (SWA).
According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), the money will be used to “assist with a horizontal baler, personnel, and materials and labor for fabrication of trailer sides to support the county-wide recycling program.”
Eli Testerman, SWA Director, said the horizontal bailer will be more efficient, especially with cardboard, which makes up the largest portion of recyclables brought in. But it also helps with mixed paper and #1 and #2 plastics.
“It will speed up the bailing process,” he said, adding that cardboard in the vertical bailer must be stacked by hand before crushing and that is more time-consuming.
The horizontal bailer is more automatic, he added.
Testerman said the issue of volume has surfaced as more recycling has come into the landfill, especially from an effort by the County Commission to collect recyclables at places around the county.
The commission’s recycling program was expanded after Steven Cline was hired as the Mercer County Recycling Coordinator five years ago and the County Commission provided funding last year for a part-time employee to help out as well as a new truck.
“We are trying to make recycling as accessible as we can,” Cline said at the time. “The County Commission wants to make the program successful.”
Trucks and trailers are now located at various locations around the county during each week, providing a means to recycle closer to residents’ homes as well as for small businesses.
Items accepted include cardboard, plastics and aluminum cans.
Testerman said with more coming into the landfill’s recycling center bottlenecks occur.
The horizontal bailer will speed up the process.
Testerman said the state collects landfill assessment fees and that is the source of the funding.
“This is a way for us to get grant funding back from the state,” he said
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
