A new settlement reached in West Virginia’s opioid lawsuit trial has netted the state a record $161.5 million.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Wednesday with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan.
“It’s been a long trial and, as we have said from the very beginning, we are looking for accountability,” Morrisey said. “This settlement, along with other settlements we will receive from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our Office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.”
The trial began April 4 as the Attorney General alleged the companies “helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by engaging in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers and misrepresent the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.”
The lawsuit against Teva and Allergen was filed in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court, alleging defendants “concealed misconduct, mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks.”
West Virginia has been the epicenter of opioid use and overdoses, leading the nation on a per capita basis in 2015. During a six-year period during this time, it is estimated 780 million opioid pills flowed into the state from various drug companies, fueling addiction, overdose deaths and, eventually, lawsuits.
In making its case during this trial, the state presented 54 witnesses and about 630 documents into evidence in a span of six weeks.
The state had also sued Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an opioid drug manufacturer family of companies, and a $99 million settlement in that case was announced on April 18.
According to the Teva and Allergen settlement, West Virginia will receive payments totaling more than $134.5 million in cash over the length of the agreement provided that the state has received sign-ons from its political subdivisions.
Teva, as part of the settlement, will also supply West Virginia with $27 million worth of Narcan, a drug used to help stop an overdose.
Morrisey said the terms of the settlement are “strong for West Virginia, and the cash value alone is believed to be, by far, the highest per capita settlement in the nation.”
Funds from the settlement will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was announced in mid-February.
The MOU is an agreement with cities and counties on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state. It contains a comprehensive road map to abate the massive problems caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia. The state’s counties and cities are in the process of approving the MOU.
Morrisey will also work with the Legislature to gain support behind certain provisions of the MOU.
In total, the state so far has been awarded almost $300 million from opioid manufacturers and related parties.
Those settlements are: McKinsey, $10 million; Endo, $26 million; Johnson & Johnson, $99 million; and Teva and Allergen, $161.5 million.
