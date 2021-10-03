BISHOP, Va. — The Black River coal mine near Bishop in Tazewell County was a busy place until the mine played out and had to be closed a few years ago.
Soon, anyone who passes by the site may not detect a mine was ever there.
That’s because of thorough mine reclamation efforts by Bluestone Coal Corp, owner of the mine and several more in this area. Bluestone is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
Steve Sarver, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Bluestone, was at the site of the former Black River mine last week and said the reclamation process is routine now, and effective.
“We are reclaiming the outside of our underground mine, the Black River,” said Sarver. “You need to reclaim every underground strip operation you have. This one had mined out and we got all the tons that were in it.”
The mine had six portals, all now sealed.
Following the sealing and some excavation, hydroseeding started, a process using a mixture of paper, seed and fertizer turned into a liquid mulch and sprayed by a professional crew on the site.
Sarver said the mine, which operated from 1997 to 2014, and owned by Bluestone since 2012, produced about 100,000 “clean tons” a year.
About 50 people usually worked at the mine and up to 100 at the height of operations.
Bill Johnson, Director of engineering for Bluestone Resources, said the mine site will be restored to as close to its previous natural state as possible.
“You will be hard-pressed to pick out where it was at,” he said. “Once the grass starts growing, you will have trees come back in and start growing. We will plant native trees to this area too.”
Last week, a crew was on site spraying the hillside with that liquid mulch.
Johnson said the process of reclamation actually starts before the mine itself opens.
“We initially put up a bond,” he said, which is calculated by how much money would be needed to reclaim the mine if the company left without doing so. “Once we get it reclaimed, they come out and check and we get that bond back. We can’t go out here and disturb land unless we have a bunch of bond up to do whatever we are going to do.”
Reclamation is an ongoing process at mines when they close and the after the process the surface land should be ready for another useful purpose or, in the case of Black River, basically restored to its natural state.
Another advantage is that the mine portals are closed.
Johnson said that prevents anyone from entry to look for anything left inside of any value, with copper being an item often sought for resale.
“We have sone problems with that in some mines,” he said.
A few years ago in McDowell County, a man was inside an abandoned mine to search for copper and did not come out.
Rescue workers tried to find him, but said conditions were too dangerous inside to continue to search for him.
Speculation was he may have died from what is called “black damp,” which is a condition in a mine when the oxygen supply runs out and consciousness can be lost quickly. The mine entrance was then sealed.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) is a bureau within the United States Department of the Interior and is responsible for establishing a nationwide program to protect society and the environment from any adverse effects of surface coal mining operations.
OSMRE was created in 1977 when Congress enacted the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. OSMRE works with states and tribes to ensure that citizens and the environment are protected during coal mining and that the land is restored to beneficial use when mining is finished.
