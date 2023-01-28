BLUEFIELD — Although some Mercer County residents will see an increase in their real estate tax for 2023 based on property values going up, notices were sent to only 2,750 residents because they will see an increase of more than 10 percent.
An article in Thursday’s issue said one-third of property owners would receive notices because of the way reassessments are staggered for each third of county residents, but only those who see their taxes go up more than 10 percent will receive a notice.
Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle said reassessment in Mercer County last year resulted in his office “physically visiting and reviewing one-third of the county parcels for the 2023 tax year.”
“That would be about 16,000 parcels visited, however, we also review about another 20,000 parcels due to sales, new construction, additions, razed buildings, etc,” he said. “In total we have about 47,000 parcels in Mercer County and of the 47,000 we have mailed out approximately 2,750 increase notices. Roughly 6 percent of Mercer County Residents received an increase of 10 percent or more.”
Cottle said most residents will receive an increase of less than 10 percent and, in fact, most will receive a 6 percent increase or less from last year.
Cottle also said the real estate tax is figured on the assessed value of property, not the appraised value.
That means taxes on a $100,000 house would be based on 60 percent of that value, or $60,000.
But levy rates are different for the county and inside a city or town, so taxes vary.
For example, in the county, a .01138 levy rate means on that $60,000 assessed value, the tax would be $682.80 based on the 2022 levy rate (for class 2 residing in district).
In a city or town, the levy rate is higher at .01388 so the tax would be $832.80 for a class 2 dwelling assessed at $60,000.
Cottle said the process is monitored by the WV State Tax Department’s Property Division.
{span}The reassessment process is required and he said it is done every year, a third at a time, because it would be labor-intensive and too costly to do it once every three years for all properties.{/span}
