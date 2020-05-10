BLUEWELL — Phones calls and messages started arriving Friday at local ATV resorts minutes after Gov. Jim Justice announced that the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System was reopening for tourists on May 21.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail was closed at midnight March 20 to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Justice said when he announced the closing that most visitors who rode the trails and stayed at local lodgings were from out of state, and at that time each of West Virginia’s positive cases involved out-of-state travel. Businesses serving ATV tourists, including those in Mercer County and neighboring McDowell County, depend on tourist traffic for their revenue.
In an open letter published Thursday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, ATV resort operators across Mercer County urged Justice to reopen the trail system. Resort owners said that they took their responsibility to provide guests “with clean, safe accommodations very seriously.” They also told the governor that they were losing money and reservations every day the trail stayed closed, and that the Memorial Day weekend is popular time among ATV tourists and the unofficial start of the summer riding season.
Preparations are being made at the Buffalo Trail Resort in Bluewell where cabins, tree houses and a restaurant are waiting for the return of ATV riders. Christine Shockley, who helps with bookings and reservations, said the resort’s phones started ringing Friday as soon as the governor announced the reopening date.
“Oh, it was nice,” Shockley said about hearing the news. “We’re pretty excited about opening again. They have rung nonstop. They were wanting to confirm and make reservations. We’ve hated being closed and we’re excited to get open again.”
Some of the resort’s previous guests have been calling regularly to see when Buffalo Trail would reopen.
“We’ve had a few people who have been holding off,” Shockley said. “They’ve been calling every week to see when there would actually be a date.”
Local resort owners said that finally having a firm reopening date is helping them get their businesses back in operation.
Mike Constantino of Four Wheeler Heaven in Coaldale was watching when the governor announced that the trail system would reopen May 21.
“It was great to hear a date, any date, because now we can tell our customers that the trails are going to be open,” Constantino said Friday. “The uncertainty was what was making everything cloudy. The people who had reservations in June and July and even September didn’t really know when the trails were going to reopen. We actually had a September booking canceled this morning.”
Justice said when he made the announcement that rules will be in place for ATV riders. These rules will include self-screening precautions about any illnesses they may have or a temperature over 100 degrees. Other rules will include wearing face masks or shields when stopped, maintaining social distancing, no congregating on the trail and no sharing of equipment or vehicles outside a rider’s immediate party or group. The Mercer County Health Department will be inspecting all ATV rental cabins and lodgings prior to reopening.
“We and all the other lodging operators are taking the guidelines very seriously,” Constantino said. “We want our guests to be safe and feel safe and we want everyone in the community to feel safe, too, with the riders. We are going to include the governor’s guidelines in our rental agreement and make people contractually agree to follow the governor’s guidelines.”
Speaking with one voice in the letter helped encourage Justice to set a reopening date, he added.
“I really don’t think this would have happened without all of the lodging owners banding together and writing to the governor, and we’re thankful that the governor responded to our concerns so quickly,” Constantino said. “I don’t think he realized just how badly we were hurting down here.”
Like other operators, owner Bruce Sizemore of Black Oak ATV Resort in Rock started getting ready to reopen as soon as he heard the governor’s address.
“I got on it just after he announced it,” Sizemore recalled. “I started changing gears and started advertising. I told people on my Facebook page and I’ve already posted the guidelines that he mentioned. We’re starting to get everyone aware of what their requirements are going to be and educate them that we are doing everything in our power to ensure their safety and ensure our safety.”
Sizemore said he had two cabins available and hoped to have a third ready by May 20. He has one fire pit, so people will need to maintain social distancing when they relax after a day of riding the trails. Social distancing will be a factor when riders stop for breaks such as lunch. He added that he was going to try and have personal protection equipment such as gloves and masks for clients and vendors if they need any.
Building up clientele after the prolonged closing could take time. Sizemore said he had stopped advertising when the trails closed back in March. Bookings may return, but he has to work to get his resort’s name out there again.
“I’ve got to basically start a ground zero,” he said.
In neighboring McDowell County, resort owners were watching Justice’s address Friday.
“I was actually watching the newscast live and actually streamed it through our Facebook page, too, so everybody else could see it,” owner Clark Rowe of the Kimball ATV Hideaway said. “It definitely helps us to plan ahead now. I’ve already gotten at least four or five calls since the announcement. People were in limbo, but now they’re able to make their bookings. Everybody was waiting to see whether we were going to open.”
Making sure returning riders know the state’s social distancing guidelines and preparing the lodgings for visitors is part of the reopening plans.
“I sent out all the documentation and executive orders outlining the rules and regulations, and we’re also taking extra measures to disinfect the cottages; and then our cleaning staff has gotten masks and gloves,” he stated.
Rowe said he thought many riders would return to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Normally, the resort sees a slowdown at the end of summer, but this could change.
“I think it’s going to push on through because people are ready to ride the trails,” he said.
Bonnie and Wily Roberts of Wild Willy’s ATV Rezort in Northfork had been waiting for the reopening date.
“Yes sir, we have been waiting with bated breath,” Bonnie Roberts said Friday. “It’s been highly anticipated. We watched it live. We’ve been making preparations, but the biggest thing we really needed was a date to shoot for. Our phone has rung off the hook since (Justice) made the announcement and we posted it on our Facebook. Just today alone, we have filled up most of our June weekend dates.”
The resort used the wait to prepare for social distancing and make sure everything was disinfected.
“We will never get back the months we lost, but I think from here on out we’ll be back our normal occupancy level, yes,” Bonnie Roberts said. “It’s been tough, but I think it’s going to return to its normal level.”
