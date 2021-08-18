BLUEFIELD — After more than 40 years, the Granada Theater in Bluefield will once again show movies.
Opening day for the newly renovated theater is set for Saturday, Aug. 28.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to announce the opening to the public of the Granada Theater on August 28,” said Robert Linkous, president of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC). “This event represents the culmination of the collective efforts of not only the board but the entire Bluefield community.”
Brian Tracey, BARC executive director, said the theater provides entertainment and spurs the economy.
“The opening of the Granada represents the first step in our goal of creating opportunities for entertainment, employment, and education in downtown Bluefield," he said.
After being vacant and deteriorating for many years, several Bluefield residents created the Bluefield Preservation Society in 2012 and began raising funds for the more than $3 million restoration process.
With a seating capacity of 500, the theater, which closed as a movie theater in the late 1970s, will be very similar to the way it was in its heyday, including the tiered seating behind the main floor.
Opening in 1928, the building was modernized in 1949 to the plans of architect E. H. Geissler. The theater was built for Vaudeville Acts and brought many talents to the area such as legendary contralto Marian Anderson, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Greer Carson.
Although it will be a venue for theater, music and dance as well, films will be a mainstay, with a Mary Astor-themed opening night.
Astor starred in the first film shown at the Granada on Jan. 2, 1928, a silent film called “Rose of the Golden West.”
On Aug. 28, starting at 7 p.m. the Granada will offer a double feature: “Red Dust” and the classic film noir, “The Maltese Falcon.” Astor co-stars in both.
“Red Dust” was released in 1932 and stars Clark Gable, Astor and Jean Harlow.
Gable runs a rubber plantation in Southeast Asia and a love triangle develops between him, Astor, the uptight proper wife of Gable’s new surveyor, and Harlow, a lively and often crude prostitute and sometime fling of Gable’s.
The film is known for its dialogue and acting, and for local audiences, the mention of Bluefield, W.Va. by Harlow.
Released in 1941, “The Maltese Falcon” also boasts star power, with Astor, Humphrey Bogart, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet.
Based on a novel by Dashiell Hammett, it is a mystery that has plenty of twists and turns, all followed closely, especially the femme fatale Astor, by private detective Sam Spade (Bogart).
All are pursuing a mysterious and rare “black figure of a bird.”
The film is always ranked as one of the best American movies and ushered in an era of film noir.
The Granada is giving local residents a chance to see two great American films on the big screen.
Children can participate on opening day as well, with a 10 a.m. showing of Looney Tunes cartoons and a screening of “The Lego Movie” at 2 p.m. Admission to each is $5.
Doors will open later for the 7 p.m. start of the double feature. Tickets are $10.
Concessions will be available and the gelato shop at the theater will also be open.
