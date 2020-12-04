BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is prepared to store, distribute and administer the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which should arrive later this month.
Dr. Steven Stefancic, Mercer County Health Officer, said during a vaccine briefing Thursday the first COVID-19 doses should be available in about two weeks or so although how many Mercer County will be allocated when Pfizer sends the initial batch is not yet known.
“We are ready,” he said, adding that the first doses will be for frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Dr. Daniel Wells, Mercer County Board of Health member, said the first phase of the vaccine is administered in a “closed setting, not immediately available to the public.”
Those doses target the people who work more directly with COVID patients and long-term care residents who make up the most vulnerable population.
Later phases will include essential personnel, like first-responders, those with chronic illnesses, teachers and workers in businesses like grocery stores.
Wells said widespread availability may not come until March or April, as the doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be phased in. “We are prepared for phase one,” he said, and much will be learned by that process.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are awaiting final approval of the emergency use authorization for the vaccine from the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), which is expected to come on Dec. 10 for Pfizer and Dec. 17 for Moderna.
After that approval, shipments should go out within days, according to various reports.
Both vaccines require two doses, about three weeks apart.
Stefancic said each person receiving a dose will be followed up to make sure the second dose is administered.
The federal government will issue everyone who is vaccinated a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which includes the appointment time for the second shot.
But how many doses from each company are allocated to each state, and then to counties, is still up in the air.
Stefancic said everyone on every level is communicating and following CDC guidelines on the vaccine in order to be ready.
Those guidelines include storage, which requires temperatures at about 70 degrees below centigrade.
Stefancic said adequate storage is available in the county and may include using dry ice. How the vaccinations will be administered is a cooperative effort with the health department, PCH and other health care providers.
Brenda Donithan, health department administrator, said those providers can apply to receive doses directly, but she is not sure how many have done that.
Otherwise, she said, the health department will distribute the doses, and that distribution will happen quickly.
Stefancic said the process of getting prepared has been long and arduous.
“We have been working very hard and all hours,” he said. “We are prepared and we have backup plans. We want to serve our community. This is a team effort.”
Stefancic said the total number of doses needed to cover the first phase is not known yet, but that number will be submitted to the state when tallied.
Whether enough doses will be in the first batch to cover those included in phase one is not known yet either, he added, and those doses may not come in all at once. Rather, they may be spread out.
“A lot unknowns remain,” he said, since this process is new and no one has gone through it before. No timetable has been set on when the number of doses sent to states will increase substantially.
Board of Health member Roger Topping said all long-term care facilities in the county have been compiling a list of residents and staff to know how many doses are needed in that first phase.
Hospitals and other healthcare providers are tallying their numbers as well, Donithan said.
Mercer County Emergency Services Director Tim Farley said he is in the process of gathering numbers for the second phase, which will include first-responders.
“We know how many law enforcement officers we have as well as EMTs and paramedics because they are certified through the state,” he said. “But we do not know the number of firefighters, with many of them volunteers, and that number changes a lot.”
Stefancic and Wells also addressed the issue of whether people will be reluctant to get the vaccine.
“Typically, with most vaccines we see side effects,” Wells said, and they may include a headache, fatigue and a sore arm where the shot was administered.
Wells said this vaccine, according to information provided, can produce the same side effects as with the flu vaccine, but they go away relatively quickly.
Wells also debunked the notion that a vaccine recipient can actually get the coronavirus by taking the shot, saying the vaccine triggers a person’s own antibodies to create a defense against it.
Stefancic said side effects in studies and trials were similar to the flu vaccine, with the usual variations, and about 3 to 5 percent may have an allergic reaction, as with the flu vaccine.
Anyone with questions should talk to healthcare providers.
Some groups, including pregnant women, also have to be cautious, he said, as is always the case with any shot and it should be cleared by a physician. A vaccine is not yet available for children for COVID, but the project is being worked on.
As more and more people are vaccinated, a “herd immunity” is created, he said, since those vaccinated cannot contract COVID-19 or pass it on to someone else.
In the meantime, especially as the number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise here as well as around the state and country, safety protocol should be followed regardless of the vaccine being released, he added, and that includes wearing a mask.
Stefancic said everyone should also wear a mask after the initial dose because they must have the second dose for it to be effective.
Many of the detailed procedures regarding the vaccinations are still being worked out, he said, and as the health department receives more guidance, it will be passed on to the community.
At this point, he said, everyone is learning together as more and more information is gathered and distributed.
Stefancic is optimistic there is light at the end of the tunnel on what has been an unexpected phenomenon that has not been experienced in the world since 1918.
But it’s all about the vaccine and making sure precautions continue to be taken as it is distributed and administered.
“We have a community full of people who care and want to help,” he said, adding that it will take the cooperation of everyone to see the pandemic come to a manageable end.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
