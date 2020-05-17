TAZEWELL, Va. — After years of planning and work, the new headquarters for the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell is now open and already busy.
“We opened Friday with half capacity,” said Jamie Cartwright, marketing and events director for Back of the Dragon, referring to Phase One of Virginia’s three-phase plan to reopen the state. Retail non-essential businesses can now open at 50 percent capacity.
But Cartwright said that is not an issue with the 5,100-sq.-ft. headquarters, because even at 50 percent it can accommodate about 70 people.
“We usually don’t have that many at one time in here anyway,’” she said of the motorcycle and sports car riders who visit from around the country and internationally to navigate the Back of the Dragon, a winding 32-mile stretch of Rt. 16 between Tazewell and Marion that traverses three mountains.
“People are always coming and going,” she said.
The headquarters was initially located in a nearby modular structure, but it proved to be too small to accommodate the retail shop related to the Dragon.
Larry Davidson, who along with Danny Addison, originated the Dragon designation and started the process of a new headquarters about four years ago.
“It’s great to finally see it come to fruition,” Cartwright said.
The headquarters not only offers Dragon merchandise but it is also a visitors center for the riders and a place to relax, have some frozen yogurt and a microbrew.
“We are hoping to have the microbrewery up and operating by next week (Memorial Day weekend),” she said. “We also have snacks and drinks. We have a food truck that is outside the building.”
Of course, the headquarters also has a dragon outside, which has proved to be an attraction in and of itself, a replica of one of the dragons on the HBO series, “Game of Thrones,” and was created by local sculptor Jack Hagerman.
Cartwright said on Saturday that, so far, the riders are coming in from about a 200-mile radius, basically a day’s drive.
Riders from other places will come “when they feel comfortable enough to travel,” she said of the continuing threat of the coronavirus.
But the riders coming now have been impressed with the new headquarters.
“People are loving it,” she said, especially since the opening coincided with sunny skies and warm, nice weather. “It’s done nothing but rain and been yucky. This has been a blessing for us.”
Cartwright said because of the pandemic all big Dragon events for the summer have been canceled. Those include rallies for motorcyclists and sports cars enthusiasts, often drawing riders from around the country and many from Canada.
Another perk associated with the Back of the Dragon is the organization’s purchase of the Litz Mansion in Tazewell to be used for lodging for groups of riders.
Called the “Dragon Slayer,” the mansion is located behind the Tazewell County Courthouse.
“It will be used as a lodging rental for a large group of riders,” she said. “It is permitted through the town as a business.”
Cartwright said everyone associated with the headquarters is happy.
“We are super excited to finally go into Phase One and see our groups coming in and be able to talk to them,” she said. “We have a lot of repeat visitors.”
The concept of designating the stretch of Rt. 16 as the Back of the Dragon was the brainchild of Davidson, president of Dragon Fire LLC, which operates the Back of the Dragon, and Addison.
Davidson said the name is based on Indian folklore that refers to the topography from this area to the Tennessee-North Carolina line, a 180-mile route that Native Americans called the dragon. “The other end is the tail and Rt. 16 is the back.”
Davidson said the Back of the Dragon is the only designated road in the state for motorcycles.
When the 12-ft. tall dragon beside the headquarters was unveiled last year, Davidson said it represents the reality of the of the road as well as the intimidation of the challenge.
“When you stand in front of that dragon and look at it, it’s intimidating,” he said. “That road is real and intimidating, with 438 curves over three mountain ranges. It’s a challenge to stay on the mindset to keep yourself safe and feel the bite of road and enjoy the ride. We want you to realize you are riding the back of a dragon.”
Davidson said the dragon sculpture is quickly gaining attention not only from motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts from all around the country but locally as well as parents often bring their kids to see it.
