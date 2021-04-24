CHARLESTON — A new initiative is being rolled out to reach the estimated 588,000 state residents who have not yet received the COVID vaccine.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing the state has “hit a wall” as plenty of vaccine is available and not enough arms to put the shots in.
“It’s time for West Virginia to move again,” he said. “We’re rolling out an initiative that is not going on anywhere else … We need to try to move the needle again.”
Justice said the state must pivot to tackle the problem head-on and the initiative is called “Beat 588,000…Bad,” and if people can’t or won’t come to the vaccine, the state and localities will bring it to them.
The first step, he said, is to ask experts who have been working with him to make suggestions on the best way to accomplish that task, and he gave them 24 hours to send him a list.
“Give me a wish list,” he said, and what will work or won’t work can be determined.
Part of the plan will include bringing the vaccine into businesses, to parking lots, to hollows, whatever works.
“We are going to come to you,” he said.
Justice said some people have not been vaccinated because it is too inconvenient, others because they may be scared, and others who are just “stubborn,” so education is part of the plan as well.
Young people between 16 and 35 are also targeted, especially since the COVID variants spread more easily in youth.
“These variants are the real deal,” he said. “These vaccines are incredibly effective. If we don’t get there, this thing will whiplash on us. If it does, it will get really bad again.”
Justice said out of 38,000 state residents 16 to 18 years old, only 9,000 have been vaccinated.
“We’ve got to do better than that,” he said, adding that the program to get residents vaccinated is “ramped up and aggressive.”
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the vaccines are necessary for protection.
The state now has seen 468 cases of the UK variant and two more cases of the Brazilian variant.
Marsh said the UK variant spreads easily among younger people and the Brazilian variant is not stopped by natural immune systems, even those who have had COVID and recovered.
But being fully vaccinated does stop it.
“More than half the patients in ICU in Brazil are under 30 years old,” he said of the variant’s proclivity to spread among youth.
Children can become “very sick” from the variants, he said, and the virus can also lead to related heart, breathing, thinking and kidney problems because it attacks the blood vessels.
Marsh also urged pregnant women to get vaccinated as well, emphasizing the vaccine is safe. Health risks are too great if they contact the virus.
“It is also very safe for anyone 16 and older,” he said, adding that this minimum age will soon go down to 12.
Marsh said anyone who may doubt the effectiveness of the vaccine can look at the statistics.
Nationwide, out of 77 million people fully vaccinated about 5,800 contracted the virus but only 74 died.
“These vaccines are incredibly effective, even with the variant viruses, to prevent severe illness hospitalization and death,” he said. “That’s the reason why we are so committed to trying to help each West Virginian choose to be vaccinated; so that they can protect themselves and so they can protect each other.”
Justice said the “overwhelming majority” of the people who have died in the state had not been vaccinated and the percentage of people who died after getting the vaccine across the country is “miniscule.”
The more of those 588,000 who get vaccinated the closer the state will come to end the pandemic and do away with masks, he said.
That is why an aggressive approach is needed to go into the communities.
“We have 180,000 vaccines (doses) in inventory right now,” he said, and as many as possible will go into arms.
As the rollout gets under way, smaller vials with only one to two doses will be ordered so the risk of wasting vaccines will be minimized.
“Once they (vials) are opened they only last a few hours or we will waste them,” Justice said. Vials now hold five to six doses.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, explained that in some instances, like in a pediatrician’s office, only one or two doses may be needed, so a smaller vial would make more sense.
It also makes sense to take them into smaller communities where the number of doses needed may be unknown.
Justice also said each county will be asked to update all information about the vaccines, including the number of residents fully vaccinated, those with only one dose, their ages, deaths among those vaccinated and unvaccinated, and how many residents have not been vaccinated yet.
Some counties may need a more aggressive effort on the vaccine than others, he said.
Mercer County already has plans for a mobile vaccine clinic, with a self-sufficient trailer ordered that will take vaccines wherever they are needed.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the trailer is expected to arrive by mid-May, maybe sooner.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
