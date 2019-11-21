BLUEFIELD, Va. — Residents in and around Bluefield can expect a long road work project to soon reach completion.
Travelers on Route 102 may have noticed a paving project taking quite some time to complete. From Bluefield city limits toward Falls Mills, the roadway has been left unpaved for several weeks resulting in motorists having to travel into the opposite lane to avoid the unpaved areas.
“We’ve installed a new water line so we can provide water for Falls Mills and Pocahontas,” Bluefield City Manager Mike Watson said.
The waterline will increase the town’s water plant capacity from 1.5 to 1.95 million gallons of water.
Instead of outsourcing the water line installation and road work the city has been completing the work in-house. Due to this, the city has had to send employees to work on the project as they can.
“We’ve got other things we’ve got to do, always, but work should be done within the next couple of weeks,” Watson said.
According to Watson other obstacles that the project is facing include water testing. With the water line installation, the water must be tested to ensure that no impurities are making contact with the waterline. This has slowed paving as well according to Watson.
With the road being used so heavily the city has not wanted to close it to through traffic. As aforementioned, the project is being done completely in-house by Bluefield City employees. Any work that must be done to complete the project will be done by city workers.
In 2018 a hefty $1.9 million grant was approved by the state of Virginia to fund the project.
Not only will the completion of the project provide water to residents it will also ensure a safe drive for those traveling on the road.
– Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.