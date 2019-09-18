TAZEWELL, Va. — Local Virginia lawmakers are adamantly opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to go 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County) called the plan “radical” and said the climate change debates have reached the point of “insanity.”
Morefield was reacting to Northam signing Executive Order Forty-Three on Tuesday, an order that “establishes ambitious statewide goals and targets for clean energy deployment and expands upon the commonwealth’s commitments to reduce our environmental impact, mitigate the impacts of climate change and boost the clean energy economy in Virginia.”
According to the executive order, by 2030, 30 percent of the state’s electric grid will be powered by renewable energy sources like carbon-free wind, solar and nuclear.
By 2050, the goal is to reach 100 percent.
“Since I took office, our administration has been focused on establishing a strong and bold vision for Virginia as we work to modernize our electric grid and reduce barriers to the development of clean energy resources,” Northam said in the announcement. “We know the importance of a true shift to reliance on renewable energy sources in reducing our carbon footprint, growing our economy and creating the clean energy jobs of the future.”
But any shift toward more renewables also means a shift away from coal and natural gas as fuel sources.
“If this order is fully implemented it will have a devastating impact on Virginia’s working poor and middle class families,” Morefield said. “We cannot afford such radical policies.”
Morefield said he wants to ask residents a simple question.
“Can you afford to pay more for electricity and all other goods?” he said. “The climate debate in America has reached a point of insanity. Our elected officials must stop fooling people into believing that renewable energy is cost-effective. It is not.”
Morefield said he and most Republicans want to be “good stewards of the environment, but we cannot sacrifice the livelihoods of our most vulnerable population just to gain votes. I will make every effort to ensure this order is not successful.”
State Sen. Ben Chafin (R-Russell County) said Northam’s “reckless” plan will “hurt Southwest Virginia, increase our power bills, and put coal miners and natural gas industry employees out of work.”
“As Governor Northam and Virginia Democrats continue to push their Green New Deal, they forget that the elderly, citizens on a fixed income, and our most vulnerable constituents will be the most greatly affected by sharply increasing electric bills,” he said. “For generations, Southwest Virginia has been the energy leader of the commonwealth producing coal and natural gas. Unlike Governor Northam and Democrats, I will keep fighting for our energy jobs and keep protecting our people from rising power bills due to their liberal policies.”
Northam said the plan will “help ensure that Virginia remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation, meets the urgency of the challenges brought on by climate change, and captures the economic, environmental, and health benefits of this energy growth in an equitable way that benefits all Virginians.”
Global warming is a real issue, said Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler.
“Virginia is already feeling the impacts of global warming in the form of rising sea levels, increased flooding, and more extreme weather events,” he said. “The public health, public safety, and economic consequences of climate change are undeniable, and this Executive Order is a necessary piece of our strategy to reduce carbon pollution and related emissions and improve quality of life for all Virginians.”
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said the plan will attract businesses and lead the way in renewables.
“These energy goals send a clear signal to renewable energy industries that the commonwealth is open for business, and that we will be a trailblazer in the development solar and wind energy,” he said.
Northam said state government will lead by example.
The plan establishes targets for increasing energy efficiency and creates a goal of procuring at least 30 percent of the electricity consumed by the commonwealth’s agencies and executive branch institutions from renewable resources by 2022, eight years ahead of the overall statewide goal.
State agencies will also work together to develop a plan of action to meet the renewable energy goals, he said in the announcement, and the plan “will also address issues related to energy storage, energy efficiency, equity, and environmental justice.”
A strategy for workforce development will be developed, he added, as agencies will work with stakeholders “to develop an energy workforce plan that supports the growing needs of the energy efficiency and renewable energy sector and creates career pathways for the communities that need them the most by aligning current curriculum and training programs with job opportunities.”
