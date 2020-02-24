PRINCETON — President Donald Trump will be the third Republican presidential candidate on Mercer County’s ballot and Bernie Sanders will be the ballot’s eighth Democratic presidential candidate after the county ballot commission held a random drawing to determine the order in which candidates will be listed on the county’s ballot.
A random drawing was conducted Feb. 18 to see how the candidates will be listed on Mercer County’s ballot, County Clerk Verlin Moye said. Candidates drew for their position or a member of the ballot commission drew for them if they could not attend.
“They’re all randomly selected,” Moye stated.
Candidates’ ballot positions in both partisan and non-partisan races are chosen this way. Incumbents and challengers in each race for office are arranged randomly on the same lists. Determining the candidates’ listings now allowed the county clerk’s office to start preparing the ballots now, Moye said.
The ballot draw had the following results for local and national races:
In the State Senate 6th Senatorial District, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, will be listed first on the ballot and Republican candidate Wesley Blankenship will be second. No Democratic candidate had filed.
House of Representatives 25th Delegate District Candidates include Republican Tony Paynter. No Democratic candidate filed for run.
House of Representatives 26th Delegate District Candidates include Republican Wesley R. Payne and Democrat Ed Evans.
House of Representatives 27 Delegate District Candidates include Republicans listed in the following order: Jeremiah Nelson, Doug Smith, Marty Gearheart, Eric Porterfield and Joe C. Ellington Jr. The Democratic candidate is Tina Russell.
In the Mercer County Commission, Republican Greg Puckett filed to run. There was no Democratic candidate.
In the race for Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Republican candidates are listed in the following order: George Sitler and Brian K. Cochran.
The race for Mercer County Sheriff includes Republican candidate Tommy “T.A.” Bailey. No Democratic candidate was filed.
In the Mercer County Assessor race, Lyle Cottle is the Republican candidate and Democrat candidate is Sharon D. Gearhart.
The nonpartisan race for Mercer County Magistrate includes candidates in five districts. They are listed in the following order: in Division 1, the candidate is Mike Flanigan; Division 2, Perry P. Richmond and Susan Honaker; Division 3, Keith T. Compton and Sandra Dorsey; Division 4, Charles N. Poe; Divisions 5, William Holroyd, Bill Lightfoot, Marvin Lockett.
The nonpartisan Mercer County Board of Education race includes candidates in the following order: Paul Hodges (District III); Richard Dillon (District 1) and Jim Bailey (District 1).
Candidates for president of the United States will be listed in the following order: Republican presidential candidates include Matthew John Matern, Bill Weld, Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bob Ely and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.
Democratic presidential candidates will be listed in the following order: Michael R. Bloomberg; Pete Buttigieg; Deval Patrick; Amy Klobuchar; David Lee Rice; Andrew Yang; Tulsi Gabbard; Bernie Sanders; Michael Bennet; Tom Steyer; Joseph R. Biden; and Elizabeth Warren.
Candidates for U.S. Senator will be listed in the following order. Republican candidates will include Allen Whitt, Larry Eugene Butcher and Shelley Moore Capito. The Democratic candidates will be listed in the following order: Paula Jean Swearengin, Richie Robb and Richard N. Ojeda II.
In the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District, candidates will be listed in the following order. Republican candidates will be Russell Siegel and Carol Miller. The Democratic candidates will be Jeff Lewis, Mr. Lacy Watson, Paul E. Davis and Hilary Turner.
The race for governor of West Virginia will include Republican candidates in the following order: Doug Six, Jim Justice, Woody Thrasher, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh, Charles R. Sheedy Sr., Michael “Mike” Folk and Brooke Lunsford. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates include Jody Murphy, Stephen Smith, Douglas Hughes, Ron Stollings and Ben Salango.
Candidates for Secretary of State include Republican Mac Warner and Democrat Natalie Tennant.
In the Attorney General race, the Republican candidate is Patrick Morrisey. The two Democratic candidate are, listed in the following order, Isaac Sponaugle and Sam Brown Petsonk.
The Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals – Division 1 non-partisan race includes candidates in the following order: David Hummel Jr.; Richard Neely; and Tim Armstead.
The Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals – Division 2 non-partisan race includes candidates in the following order: Joanna I.Tabit; William R. “Bill” Wooton; Kristina “Kris” Raynes; and Jim Douglas.
The Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals – Division 3 non-partisan race, unexpired term, includes candidates in the following order: John A. Hutchison; Bill Schwartz; and Lora A. Dyer.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.