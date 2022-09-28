GRUNDY, Va. — The free Remote Area Clinic is returning to Buchanan County this weekend.
The two-day clinic will be in operation on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, offering free dental, vision and medical services to the Grundy area. It will be set up at Riverview Elementary/Middle School, which is located at 273382 Riverside Drive, Grundy.
All services provided by the RAM clinic are free, and no ID is required, according to Chris Cannon, media relations coordinator for Remote Area Medical.
Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The services that will be provided by this weekend’s clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, dermatology and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, according to a RAM press release. It will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and the next steps will be provided. The clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients may be asked to choose between dental and vision services.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
