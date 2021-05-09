RURAL RETREAT, VA. — Remote Area Medical- RAM® — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals — will return to Rural Retreat, VA, next month on May 15 & 16, 2021 to provide free dental, vision, and medical care.
To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is still in need of licensed vision professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This will be RAM’s fifth clinic in Rural Retreat.
“RAM relies on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental, and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide this important free care to people in need,” said RAM Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to the volunteers and everyone involved. We are glad to be coming to Rural Retreat, Virginia, to help those in need in the local community.”
The free clinic, in collaboration with Mel Leaman Free Clinic and members of the local community, will be held at the Mountain Empire Airport located at 8223 Lee Highway Rural Retreat, VA 24368.
Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, hearing aids and general medical exams. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors open at 6 am. This process will repeat on Sunday.
Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, to every patient attending the clinic.
In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.
RAM is also still in need of optometrists, ophthalmologists, Vision professionals who can refract, and Opticians to volunteer their time at the Rural Retreat clinic. To volunteer, please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
