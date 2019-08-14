BLUEFIELD — Raleigh Street in Bluefield will soon be one way.
City Manager Dane Rideout told the city board Tuesday the change is part of the plan to increase parking in the downtown area.
The change in traffic flow on Raleigh Street will allow for angle parking, he said, like it now is on Commerce Street. Angled parking allows for more spaces.
Rideout also said the parking area between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue has been paved and now has lighting.
“The LED lights are now in place,” he said. “We are very pleased with that.”
Striping the new parking lot will begin soon, he added, as well as restriping Commerce Street where it has faded and striping Raleigh Street.
The initiative to add more parking spaces downtown began in April, after the announcement of Intuit and Alorica moving into the downtown area, and eventually creating up to 500 jobs.
Rideout has called the shortage of downtown parking spaces a “good problem to have” because of the jobs as well as the possibility of more businesses and people coming into the downtown area.
“We need to make between 750 and 1,000 parking spaces,” he said Tuesday.
Intuit, a California-based information technology company that has online products such as TurboTax and QuickBooks, is opening a “prosperity hub” on Federal Street in the Summit Bank Building.
That hub will include a customer success center and an innovation lab to foster entrepreneurship and help start-up businesses.
Alorica is now training employees in the former AAA building on Commerce Street.
The Summit Bank building will be renovated to accommodate the hub.
“That’s pretty exciting stuff,” Rideout said.
