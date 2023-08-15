BLUEFIELD — A new venue for first-run movies, community events and even job training is opening its doors Friday evening in downtown Bluefield.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC) announced Monday that the Raleigh Street Cinemas, two new theaters located in the lower level of the Granada Theater, are opening Friday. The new theaters, which have a separate entrance at 534 Raleigh Street, each have 50 seats was well as state-of-the-art sound and projection systems, a bar, concessions areas and comfortable seating.
Raleigh Street Cinemas will show first-run movies, host community events and be available for private parties, according to Brian Tracey, BARC’s executive director.
“Well, the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, which is the developer, has as its mission to use the arts – which includes movies – to create opportunities for education, employment and entertainment in downtown Bluefield,” Tracey said. “And that’s what this venue does.”
The first movies to be shown at the theaters are “Barbie”and “King Coal,”a just-released film on the history and future of the coal industry by the award-winning filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Tracey said.
“It really touches on the future and history of the coal industry,” he said of the “King Coal” movie. “It’s a beautifully filmed movie and the filmmaker is a native West Virginian; in fact, her family still lives in Nicholas County.”
Showtimes this Friday at Raleigh Street Cinemas are 7 p.m. for “Barbie” and 7:15 p.m. for “King Coal.” Another movie, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem,” will be playing at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Granada Theater. Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com.
Raleigh Street Cinemas was developed by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation. The new theaters were financed by a grant from the Hugh I. Shott, Jr. Foundation, a loan from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and an investment from U.S. Bank using New Markets tax credits.
“We created jobs through construction,” Tracey said. “Our contractors needed to hire dozens of people, primarily Swope Construction and Harry Electrical. And then we’re now hiring customer service staff and managers. As for education, the new facility, Raleigh Street Cinemas, has two teaching labs and we’re working with New River Community and Technical College, and they will be bringing job training programs during the day.”
The Raleigh Street Cinemas will be open Wednesday through Sunday showing mostly first-run movies, and classic holiday movies such as “It’s A Wonderful Life” will run during the Christmas season, Tracey said.
Besides movies, the new cinemas, which have a large inner lobby, will be available for community events and private parties such as birthday parties for children. Families could rent one of the theaters and have catering including “pizza, popcorn, soda, all the things kids like,” Tracey said.
“I think it’s really exciting for downtown Bluefield,” he said.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is a non-profit organization which has as its mission using the arts to create opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to the Granada Theater, BARC manages the Paine Gallery in downtown Bluefield and offers arts-based educational programs to area students in collaboration with Mercer County public schools.
