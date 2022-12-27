BLUEFIELD — Work on the Raleigh Street Cinemas in Bluefield is progressing and the new dual theater complex is slated to open in May 2023.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat move theaters that will show first-run films and double as lecture/class rooms, a concession and dining area, a bar and a space for New River Valley Technical College’s workforce training programs.
“For just being at it for seven weeks, they have made quite a bit of progress,” Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corp. (BARC), said of the work by contractor Swope Construction.
The framing is almost finished, and Swope Vice President Richard “Dick” Landreth, who was on site Tuesday, said the renovations should be mostly completed by the spring.
Each theater will have two entrances, one in front and one in the back, he said, with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex.
A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters.
Tracey said the complex will include state-of-the-art sound and projection systems and the concessions and teaching areas will also be top notch.
“We won’t be cutting any corners,” he said. “We will be delivering a first-rate, first-class experience for our customers in downtown Bluefield.”
Tracey said the theaters, with tiered seating, are set up for use by local colleges, businesses and other organizations to hold classes, meetings or presentations.
The teaching labs for New River will offer CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) training as well phlebotomy certification.
New River will be working with Bluefield State University, allowing students who want further medical training to move to BSU, Tracey said.
Use of a space in front of the complex that directly fronts Raleigh Street, which Landreth said was most likely a car showroom at one time, has not yet been decided.
The entrance to the theater will be where a garage door is now beside the front space, and Landreth said a former large window that is between the entrance and what was once a showroom will be restored.
City Engineer Kerry Stauffer was also at the site last week and said the city is now working on water connections to make sure the infrastructure is in place for the complex.
Tracey said a marquee will also be installed on the theater that will be highly visible from Princeton Avenue.
Ticket and concession prices have not yet been set, he said, but tickets can be purchased at that same website tickets for the Granada Theater are now bought: bluefieldgranada.com. They can also be purchased for movies at either theater at both concession stands.
“It will be seamless to buy tickets (for either theater),” he said.
Tracey said the theaters will have different entrances, though, because the way the building was constructed there is no easy way to access the separate floors. “We cannot connect the two.”
“I think this is going to be a big surprise for a lot of people in the area that don’t know about it,” Landreth said. “This is going to be neat.”
It’s all part of an aggressive plan by the city to upgrade the downtown area, offering attractions to bring more people to the area.
“I really like what the city is doing,” Landreth said. “They are really putting a lot of effort in making downtown better.”
Swope Construction also did the renovations at the Granada, which opened in August 2021 after the last movie was shown in the 1970s and now not only features movies but also music and dance performances with seating capacity of at least 500.
That was a job that Landreth was happy to do.
“I took my first date there,” he said of the historic theater, which holds memories for countless people in the region.
Tracey said the Raleigh Street Cinemas project has a budget of $1.65 million with funding from a loan from the Bluefield Economic Development Association (BEDA), a grant from the Shott Foundation, proceeds of a New Market tax credit investment and other private donations.
