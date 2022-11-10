BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is going full steam ahead getting ready for Christmas.
The Raleigh Street parking lot (beside the TailYard Dog Park) will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 14 as the city makes preparations for the Nov. 21 kickoff of Christmas City’s holiday events and activities.
The annual tree lighting will take place in on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and downtown merchants are invited by the city to remain open until 8 p.m. that evening.
Santa Claus and the Grinch will be on hand for the lighting, followed by a showing of “Elf” at 7 p.m. at the Granada Theater.
Also on Nov. 21, the ferris wheel opens in the Raleigh Street parking lot.
The new ice skating rink at the Big Whiskey parking lot will also open on Nov. 21. The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Of course, the big event on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, is the opening of the Holiday of Lights at 6 p.m.
More than 50,000 visitors are expected to drive through City Park to see the displays that include more than 1.2 million lights.
For three days during the Holiday of Lights, visitors can take advantage of seeing the displays on trolley rides, hayrides and by walking through City Park.
Those evenings, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., are Nov. 11, Nov. 20 and Jan. 1.
Visit Westvirginia-christmascity.com for a complete list of all of the activities. The Christmas City Parade is set for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Bluefield Professional Firefighters Local 347 and the City of Bluefield are hosting the parade.
The route will begin at South St. at the Maples, and travel up Bland St. onto Federal St. At the light at Princeton Ave., it will turn right and end at the Animated Tree.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
