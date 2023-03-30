A policy to allow for the monitored use of medical cannabis in Raleigh County Schools was approved Tuesday evening during a board of education meeting.
The Raleigh County Board of Education also approved a new policy to ensure that naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, is available at Raleigh Schools and can be administered by someone trained to use it.
The board began looking for a new superintendent earlier in March after Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announced he would be retiring at the end of June.
Raleigh County board member Richard Snuffer was the only board member to voice concerns about allowing medical cannabis to be used on campus. He still motioned for its approval and voted in favor of the new policy.
“We don’t have a say in it. That was a state policy,” Snuffer said. “They basically came down to us and said, ‘Here it is; this is the way it needs to be,’ and that’s what we adopted, basically the state policy on cannabis.”
Raleigh Schools’ policy regarding medical cannabis was incorporated into the district’s existing policy that deals with the administration of other medications to students while at school.
According to the policy, students are not allowed to possess medical cannabis on school grounds. Instead, if they have a valid prescription, a registered caregiver can bring the medical cannabis to school for a student to use but that caregiver must then take the drug with them when they leave.
The policy also states the medical cannabis cannot be administered in dry leaf or plant form, which means smokable medical cannabis is not allowed.
This policy went out for 30-day comment in February.
Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher said she received six comments regarding the policy from four school principals and two school nurses.
Starcher said those comments did not touch on the addition of medical cannabis to the district’s policy but instead touched on concerns regarding the administration of over-the-counter medication.
According to the district’s current policy, medication and food supplements that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and may be obtained over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription from a licensed prescriber can be administered under the direction/supervision of a school administrator/principal.
Starcher said many school administrators voiced concerns about giving students any kind of medication without a prescription, citing correct dosage as a fear without a written prescription from a doctor.
As those concerns were not regarding the newly added medical cannabis portion of the policy, board members elected to approve the policy.
However, Price asked School Health Director Angie Foster to look into the number of students to whom the district administers over-the-counter medications in order to determine if there is a need to revisit that portion of the policy.
Board members also approved a new policy to allow for the administration of naloxone on school grounds.
The policy approves the administration of naloxone to anyone suffering from an opioid-related overdose during school hours.
Certified school nurses as well as others trained in the use of naloxone would be allowed to administer the drug, which would be stored in an accessible place on school grounds.
The policy also states that school employees will call 911 prior to administering naloxone.
Starcher requested that this policy not take effect until the 2023-24 school year as the district is still working on securing enough naloxone kits for each school.
She added that only one person commented on this policy, and that person was in favor of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.