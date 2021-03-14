EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal or wants to hurt themselves, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 911 immediately.
BUCKHANNON — Delilah Clyburn-Hill and her husband John experienced the unimaginable when they lost their son, 12-year-old Wesley Hill on Jan. 25. In Welsey’s honor, the family has set up a fundraiser, “Wesley Hill Preteen Suicide Awareness Fund,” to raise awareness about preteen suicide in hopes that other families will never have to experience the same grief they have.
Clyburn-Hill said her son Welsey was funny, smart, and always wanted to make others laugh.
“He had questions about everything, he was curious, really smart,” Clyburn-Hill said. “At the same time, he was kind of shy and quiet when you first met him. He was just a good kid, a good brother, a good son, you did not ever hear anything out of Wesley as far as anything bad.”
The family moved from Bluefield to Buckhannon in July of 2019.
“Taking him away from there, I thought it might cause him less stress and everything because he explained to me that it made him anxious,” Clyburn-Hill said. “He started school up here that fall but then as soon as the year turned over, COVID started and he was back out of school again.”
As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and schools shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19, children were left to deal with the isolation of remote learning.
“I remember when I was younger, people said that kids’ work is playing. Well, kids, along with the children his age, theirs is being around other children, communicating with other people their age and with them staying at home, they were not doing that and I believe that it made them isolated,” Clayburn-Hill said. “Wesley went to school one day and came back with a stack of papers of homework about two inches thick, that was on Jan. 19, and that night before he went to bed he said, ‘do I have to go back to school tomorrow?’ I think it overwhelmed him and put so much pressure on him and then being at home and being afraid of COVID, he just couldn’t do it anymore.”
Clyburn-Hill believes that counseling should be made available for children returning to school after a year of isolation and fear of a deadly virus.
“They just thought, our kids are safer staying at home but they weren’t thinking okay, these kids are only seeing whoever is at home all day long, they are not getting to interact in the same way,” Clyburn-Hill said. “I mean, he has a twin brother and another brother, but they were not interacting with people that were their peers besides family members and I think it affected them a lot.”
Wesley did not show any signs of being suicidal. Clayburn-Hill said increased awareness is vital because when preteens are struggling, often they do not show what would be considered to be “normal” signs of depression.
According to the Mayo Clinic, warning signs of teen suicide include talking or writing about suicide, withdrawing from social contact, having mood swings, increased use of alcohol or drugs, feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation, changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns, doing risky or self-destructive things, giving away belongings when there is no other logical explanation for why this is being done and developing personality changes or being severely anxious.
“There were just a few little changes, but I talked to people that I work with and he and my other kids got to the point where they were sleeping in the daytime since COVID started and you know, I talked to people I work with and they said, ‘my kids are doing it too,’ and I was like, ‘oh, really?’ I thought okay, well maybe everything is all right. Other than that, Wesley never showed any signs or symptoms at all,” Clyburn-Hill said. “It was sporadic here and there that he would sleep during the daytime. When we would ask him about it he would say he and his friends had been up late playing video games so we’re tired and that is why we slept. So, we did not think a whole lot about it because Wesley loved video games, he wanted to be a video game designer when he grew up.”
After his passing, Clyburn-Hill found a paper Welsey had written after he returned to school on Jan. 19. In the paper, he talked about COVID-19 and discussed his fears of it. He also wrote that the worst part of COVID-19 was having to stay inside, away from people. In another paper Welsey had written in September of 2020, he wrote about himself, his likes, dislikes and fears. He said he was afraid of spiders, snakes, being under pressure, and being alone for a long period of time.
“Welsey was always funny, even the night before, he came through here from playing his games and he had dinner with his brothers and his nephew. He went and took a shower, told everyone that he loved them, and said goodnight,” Cleburne-Hill said. “We thought he was going to bed, but he was not. He never showed anything that would have said that he was going to do what he did.”
Clyburn-Hill’s message is clear: talk to your children about mental health and suicide, even if it seems daunting.
“Talk to your children, even if you think that they are too young, that does not mean that they are too young to think about all the anxiety and all of the pressure that comes with life,” Clyburn-Hill said. “A lot of people think, ‘if I talk to my child about this, I will give them an idea.’ No, they are not going to give them an idea. If that child is not having problems or depressed to start with, that is not going to make a child want to do it. They need to talk to their children because you never know what is going on inside their head, even though they are laughing with you, they are joking with you, they are finding everything they can to make other people feel better that may be because they do not feel good themselves. “
The Mayo Clinic suggests that if a parent suspects their child or teen is thinking about suicide, to talk to him or her immediately and not be afraid to use the word, suicide. The clinic states that: “Talking about suicide won’t plant ideas in your teen’s head. Ask your teen to talk about his or her feelings and listen. Don’t dismiss his or her problems. Instead, reassure your teen of your love. Remind your teen that he or she can work through whatever is going on — and that you’re willing to help.”
“I will do anything that helps other people prevent what happened to Welsey because he was a good kid, he had a good heart and it has been hard,” Clyburn-Hill said. “A lot of people do not think about it that way. You lose parents, you lose other family members, you lose friends as you go through life, but a lot of people do not realize that when you lose a child, it is not like when you lose one of those other family members or friends where you think about them sometimes throughout the day or week, you think about that child every minute of every single day, from the time you wake up, to the time you go to sleep. A lot of people do not know what that is like and it is really hard.”
Clayburn-Hill said she set up the gofundme account in Welsey’s name because she wanted to do something to make him proud. All money raised via the page will go to the West Virginia Suicide Prevention Council to help with the cause of raising awareness about preteen suicide.
“The goal for it is $10,000 because I want people to be able to hear it. I had problems when he passed away of people not wanting to, at the school system where he was, they did not want to tell the students what happened to him and I thought, ‘why not?’ They said that they did not want to because they were afraid that it would cause other students to do what he had done but research shows that is not true. So I thought, I will do it myself. I will set up a gofundme page, and that way I can donate that money to people helping with that awareness, to help prevent other children from doing the same thing.”
Brittany Antoine is one of the founding members of Bluefield State College’s “Big Blue Suicide Prevention and Awareness Club, a member of the ‘Out of the Darkness Community Walk’ and a local advocate for mental health and suicide awareness.
“I encourage people to reach out to their friends, family and if needed, reach out for professional help,” Antoine said. “For a parent, it is a difficult conversation to have, but for the child, it could be a life-changing moment.”
Antoine said that some teens may feel more comfortable texting a hotline, rather than calling. By texting HOME to 741741, teens will be connected with the Crisis Text Line, available for 24/7 support.
“That is a great resource because it is available 24/7,” Antoine said. “If a kid is in a dark place at 4 a.m., they can send a text and know there’s someone on the other side to help.”
Also, “Prevent WV Suicide” and “Brother Up,” have teamed up to offer a program called ASIST, or Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for community helpers, first responders, educators, and healthcare workers. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may be at risk of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. For more information and registration for the course, visit www.LivingWorks.net/ASIST.
To donate to the Wesley Hill Preteen Suicide Awareness Fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qve6.
Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
