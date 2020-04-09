PRINCETON — In a partnership with Hammer and Stain in Princeton, the Mercer County CVB has organized a “Rainbow Hunt” for an Easter weekend activity.
Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau said the concept of a “Rainbow Hunt” is becoming a trend across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing and quarantine procedures.
“On Easter weekend, we want people to go out and as they are walking in their neighborhoods to look for rainbows and we really want our residents to place a rainbow in their window,” Null said. “It can be out of construction paper or just a drawing, it does not have to be perfect by any means. Just put something in your window so that if families are out walking, kids can count them.”
The partnership between the Mercer County CVB and Hammer and Stain began with a post from co-owner of Hammer and Stain, Hollie Odle.
“We, at Hammer and Stain had decided that we were going to try to get some more community involvement with the project,” Odle said. “I posted it in my neighborhood Facebook page and Jamie lives in my neighborhood and saw it and said that she wanted to partner with us on it.”
In fact, Hammer and Stain is offering some small kits that include a piece of rainbow wood, paint and some instructions. They will distribute them on Friday, April 10 to some Grants Supermarket stores in the area for pickup.
“People are looking for things to do and to be creative so we will provide that part of it and if they share it the W.Va. tourism can share it and show that it was a community effort,” Odle said. “You don’t even have to use paint, you can use a sheet of notebook paper and color it.”
If someone wants to participate, without a kit, Odle encouraged people to get creative with it.
“Crayola makes a really good washable paint that you can use on the windows, but honestly, if you do not have paint, any type of acrylic paint, typically if you put Dawn in it and mix it up really well, it will help get it off the windows,” Odle said. “Sidewalk chalk, notebook paper, construction paper, just anything to get creative and get it out there.”
Null said that this is not a social gathering event, but a safe way to connect with the community.
“We want to stress too that this is not a social gathering event, do not invite your friends and family to come and hunt rainbows with you, it is not a scavenger hunt by any means,” Null said. “This is just an uplifting and positive way for families, it gives them something to do.”
“This is not a social gathering,” Odle said. “This is an opportunity for people to walk around their neighborhood, get some fresh air, taking their kids out because they are getting stir crazy inside and give them something to look forward to to see how many rainbows they can count and find things in the windows.”
This simple effort of hiding or displaying rainbows throughout the community is a way to brighten up life during a difficult time, but it is also a great kid’s activity. Null mentioned that it would help with their counting skills while they are being taught from home.
“Both of us have noticed that a lot of families and specifically families with kids across the country were painting or creating rainbows on their glass doors or windows, anything that they had at home,” Null said. “It is Easter weekend. We feel sure that people have their own Easter traditions, but it is something extra that they can do.”
Participants in the “Rainbow Hunt” are encouraged to share their photos on social media with the hashtag, #rainbowhuntforkids or #rainbowhunt.
“Crayola is endorsing it as well,” Null said. “It is happening all across the country so we thought it would be great to have in southern W.Va. too.”
