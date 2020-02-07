TAZEWELL, Va. — A storm system with unusually moist winter air poured rain Thursday over Southwest Virginia, prompting counties to declare states of emergency and open shelters for people threatened by flooding.
A state of emergency was declared Thursday morning in Tazewell County due to flooding. All county offices, the courthouse and the sheriffs office were closed for the remainder of the day, according to a statement by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. One shelter was opened at the Richlands Police Department for anyone displaced by flooding.
A flash flood warning remained in effect for Tazewell County. According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., significant flooding is occurring in parts of the region. The forecast warned that the Clinch River in Tazewell County may reach flood heights not seen in over 40 years.
The warning stated the Clinch River was already above flood stage, and was expected to crest around 15 feet.
If this were to occur, this would be the highest readings since November of 2003 or earlier, the flash flood warning said. A local emergency was declared and evacuations in the vicinity of the Clinch River may be needed shortly, the warning states.
Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. said that he and his colleagues have been monitoring this storm system for about a week.
“We have been looking at this for several days and it has been concerning us for almost a week,” Beasely said. “It is a little unprecedented because we usually do not have air that is this moist at this time of the year.”
According to Beasley, the situation in Tazewell,Va. remains serious.
“It has been really bad more in the Richlands and Tazewell areas,” he said.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Tazewell County emergency dispatch stated that no water rescues had been reported there and no major problems except for minor flooding.
Shelters had been opened at the Tazewell Department of Social Services and Richlands Middle School, according to a Tazewell 911 dispatcher.
Outside Lee’s Kar-Go near Falls Mills, Va., Sarah Kinser of Tazewell, Va. was waiting outside for her husband, Jamie, and their children. Schools were closed in Tazewell County; in fact, her children didn’t even get off the school bus when they arrived at Tazewell Elementary School. The family decided to see what happen in the rest of the county.
“We actually came out just to see the flooding,” she said. “It’s the highest I’ve ever seen in Tazewell.”
She looked up Route 102 toward Falls Mills. “I’ve never been out that way, but my husband wanted to show me and we ended up turning around because (the water) was so high.”
“We went to Falls Mills and now we’re ready to go toward Pocahontas. I heard the water is getting 3 feet from the banks, Jamie Kinser said as he left the store with a box of doughnuts.
The Clinch River in North Tazewell, Va. was getting high and could close a bridge over it if the water rose any higher, he added.
Giles County reported flooding problems as well. Sheriff Morgan Millirons said Route 460 near the Celanese plant in Pearisburg, Va. had some flooding problems.
“VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) and the State Police are there,” he said.
Millirons said Route 61 near the Bland County line is also flooded. Authorities were also closely watching New River, he added but no issues so far.
Schools in Giles County closed early.
The Virginia State Police reminded motorists never to drive in flooded areas, as cars or other vehicles will not protect you from floodwaters. Especially after dark, flooded roadways can be very deceptive in regards to how deep the water is and how fast it may be moving. Floodwaters can also hide hazardous debris. Vehicles of any size can be swept away or may stall in moving water, Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police said.
“The message is simple: Turn Around. Don’t Drown,” she said.
Virginia State Police responded all day across the Wytheville Division to calls of debris in the road and flooded roads. Troopers worked closely with VDOT to close and clear roadways for the safety of motorists and residents. Crashes were at a minimum as drivers have been driving for conditions, Geller said.
