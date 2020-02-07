Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.