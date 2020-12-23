BLUEFIELD — Rain turning to snow and then icy conditions have been forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service have predicted a plunge to deep cold for the holiday as well.
Rain is expected today with a high of 37 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain, but less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. The probability of rain goes up to 100 percent on Christmas Eve with a high of 50 degrees; 1 to 2 inches of rain has been forecasted.
Temperatures will drop into the teens by evening.
The night of Christmas Eve could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with temperatures plunging to a low of 13. Christmas Day will remain frigid with a high temperature around 18 degrees and a low near 11 degrees.
“We’ve got a very strong cold front moving through on Christmas Eve and through Christmas morning,” said meteorologist Ben Gruver. “It’s probably one of the coldest air masses we’ve seen so far this year.”
This cold front will go through Mercer County and other parts of southeast West Virginia.
“It’s not going to warm up much on Friday,” Gruver said. “You’ll be lucky to reach 20 degrees on Christmas Day.”
Rain falling during Christmas Eve will gradually change to snow as the evening progresses.
“We’ll have quite a bit of rain and runoff,” he stated. “We could have an icy scenario overnight for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”
Temperatures are expected to rise gradually as the weekend progresses.
“Saturday morning may be colder than Friday morning,” Gruver said. “Around 10 degrees, but warming up as the weekend. By Sunday it could reach the mid-40s.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
