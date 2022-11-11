PRINCETON — Heavy rain in today’s weather forecast has postponed the annual Princeton Veterans Day Parade until Nov. 19, but organizers plan to proceed with the long-running Welch Veterans Day Parade.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has predicted a 100 percent chance for rain on Veterans Day. Rainfall between a quarter to half an inch is possible.
Director Barbara Anderson of the Princeton Vet Center said Thursday it was the first time in the 13 years she has been at the center that the parade had to be postponed due to weather.
The Princeton Veterans Day Parade has been rescheduled for Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., she said. The parade route will be along Mercer Street.
“Same spot, same time, just a different day,” Anderson said.
The 104th Welch Veterans Day Parade is still scheduled to go ahead today, according to Kierston Gillespie, court clerk at the City of Welch.
Sponsored by the McDowell County American Legion Post 8 in Welch, the parade is also supported by other community groups and businesses and includes, floats, military vehicles, VFW Honor Guard and more participants. Honored veterans featured on the reviewing stand include American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 President Mary Spence; the WV American Legion Auxiliary District 6 President, Peggy Swartz; Jan Williams, McDowell County Post 8 Commander, as well as, the WV State Department American Legion Commanders Tom Hicks and Jim Dotson, of 40 & 8 Chef De Gare.
Steve Mooney, the Director of Operations for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, is the featured parade speaker.
Mooney, a retired U.S. Army Warrant Officer, oversees 14 Benefits and Claims offices, and a staff of 34, which include regional supervisors, veterans service officers and assistants. His department leads the state’s push to direct U.S. Veterans Affairs benefits and cash to West Virginia veterans. Last year, West Virginia veterans received more than $2.5 Billion in assistance.
Today’s forecast moved a Veterans Day ceremony in Tazewell County, Va. to an indoor venue.
The Town of Bluefield, Va. announced Thursday that the Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for today will be moved indoors to the First United Methodist Church. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
