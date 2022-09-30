By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Although the remnants of Hurricane Ian are now tracking slightly eastward, the region is still expected to see heavy rain and gusty winds later tonight.
A flood watch and wind advisory are in effect for the entire region through Saturday.
The Bluefield area should start seeing rain, and possible wind gusts, from the tropical storm later this evening, Ben Gruver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
"The heaviest rainfall is expected tonight," Gruver said. "We'll also see some increase in wind speed."
Gruver said there is still a 100 percent chance of rain tonight, and Saturday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy.
Gruver said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall across the region, and some of the rain could be heavy.
"It's still 100 percent tonight," Gruver said. "You are definitely going to see rain. At least through tomorrow morning we will still be raining 100 percent."
The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until noon Saturday. According to the advisory, northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. In higher elevations and along ridgetops, gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
The advisory warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. today through Saturday. It warns that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. The excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The flood watch predicts widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are also are possible where bands of heavy rain remain situated for an extended period of time.
Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the northern counties in North Carolina, including the cities of Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
