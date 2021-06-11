BLUEFIELD — Bursts of rain failed Thursday to keep people hungering for fun away from the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival as it neared its second weekend.
A brief rainstorm was slowly approaching from Virginia as the festival’s aquatic acrobatics show wrapped up a performance. Down the midway, visitors walked among the vendors as they ate treats like ribbon fries and funnel cakes. Among the food vendors was a tent where nurses were offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’ve done 40 today and 28 (Wednesday),” said Sandra Thompson, RN with the Mercer County Health Department.
People who stopped for a vaccination received two free carnival ride passes courtesy of the James H. Drew Exposition and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. The passes have helped encourage younger residents to get vaccinated, too, Nurse Ethel Yopp, LPN said. Besides administering the vaccine, the nurses answered questions, too.
“Most of them just wanted to talk about COVID,” Yopp said.
The water acrobatics show ended as the rain approached. Brittany Rose of McDowell County looked around for nearby shelter.
“We’ve enjoyed it,” she said of the show and the overall festival. “It was good to see it finally come back this year considering the last year we’ve had.”
Jeff Disibbio, the chamber’s president and CEO, took shelter inside an RV with other staff members and volunteers as rain started falling. While the rain has slowed down a festival a little, the storms tend to be short, he said.
“It’s been very hit or miss,” he said this year’s weather. “But we had large crowds all weekend. We had our biggest crowds Friday and Saturday. I think we’re going to have a little bit better weather this weekend.”
This year’s chairperson of the 2021 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, Kristen Hurt, was relaxing while rain pelted the windows. She had been going to the festival since she was a little girl, and now she’s organizing it. Her father, Kyle Hurt, is chairperson of the chamber’s board of directors this year.
“I’ve been coming to this fair since I was 5 or 6 years old,” she recalled. “Except for the rain, everything’s been going great. We’ve had really big turnouts. I never thought I’d be the chairperson.”
The festival’s chairperson still takes time to enjoy the festival, too.
“I’ve gotten to go out on a couple of rides and eat a bunch of food,” she said.
Outside, Kaitlyn Shumate and Austin Dancy of Princeton were sheltering under the RV’s awning as they ate bacon cheese fries and corn dogs washed down with lemonade.
“I like it because we missed it last year,” Shumate said. “I just hate it that it rains.”
But rain didn’t keep her and Dancy from coming back to the festival repeatedly.
“Oh, this is the third time,” she added. “I’ve seen a lot of people come here multiple times.”
Dancy finished chewing and swallowing. “Oh, I’m on the same page she is,” he said.
“Yea, we just came for the food today,” Shumate stated. “A lot of people come here for the food, too.”
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is open today from 4 to 10 p.m.
