PRINCETON — A new reunion for retired Norfolk & Western and Norfolk Southern railroad employees and their families is coming Aug. 19 to the Princeton Railroad Museum.
“Come and renew old friendships and share old memories at the first annual N&W and N&S retired railroad employees reunion, said J.I. Taylor, one of the reunion’s organizers.
The reunion will begin at noon on Aug. 19 at the Princeton Railroad Museum, Taylor said. Located in the City of Princeton, the museum is at 99 Mercer Street.
Lunch will be catered by A Taste of Memphis restaurant in Princeton and will be $20 per person. Lunch can be paid for at the door, he said.
“Local singer Lilly Comer will be there to entertain us,” Taylor stated. “All retired railroad employees and their wives and families may attend. We look forward to seeing everyone.”
People seeking further information can call Taylor at 304-887-7191.
