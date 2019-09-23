PRINCETON — After a year in the making, the railroad model at the Princeton Railroad Museum is welcoming guests for the ribbon cutting on September 28.
The model artist, Dan Hosier, of Princeton, has been working on the model diligently to ensure authenticity as well as creativity. After the museum sent out a bid for an artist to create the model, Hosier won the bid and has built it all entirely by hand, ever since.
Along with the ribbon-cutting, starting at 11 a.m., three other events will be celebrated at the same time. According to Railroad Museum Director, Pat Smith, the neighboring Agricultural Museum will be re-opening, the Railroad Museum will be celebrating its 13th anniversary, and a new mural will be unveiled in the Railroad Museum’s parking lot.
According to Smith, the Agricultural Museum has welcomed a new director, Kaye Marino. The Agricultural Museum is set to be open from 11 to 4 on Thursday through Sunday.
“We hope to have a new mural on the asphalt of the Virginian Railroad line locations,” Smith said.
Of the model, Hosier has included landmarks of the area, such as the former tree on Crumpecker Hill, Smith said. Other landmarks include Pinnacle Rock, and more, according to Smith.
The trains in the model are O gauge, according to Smith, which means they are a common scale used in model making. While the handmade pieces of the model are minuscule in size, the totality of the model hits a whopping 16 x 24 feet.
The trains, which started the mission to create the model, were donated to the museum by the family of Sunny Goodwin, a model train enthusiast according to Smith. The Virginian model trains were appraised at a total of $25,000, according to Smith.
Though the model won’t be completely finished during the time of the ribbon-cutting, guests will still be able to enjoy the vast craftsmanship. According to Smith, the model is set to have motion detectors near the doorway which will turn the model trains on and cause them to start running.
“The model will be Smithsonian Museum quality,” Smith said.
For more information call the Princeton Railroad Museum at 304-487-5060.
