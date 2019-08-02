WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Headquarters was recently presented with a special memorial made to honor Division personnel killed in the line of duty.
Gary Harris and Darrell Reed of Radford, Va., presented Division Commander Capt. Bob Chappell with a wooden memorial they had made.
“We wanted to honor the members of (the Wytheville) Division 4 who gave their lives in the line of duty by putting their names on this artwork for all to see and remember,” Harris said.
The memorial presented Wednesday features a life-sized, kneeling trooper paying tribute to the Wytheville Division’s fallen. The grave marker included with the memorial includes the following names: Sgt. Charles W. Puckett (1892-1938); Sgt. Clarence L. Maynard (1899-1939); Trooper Robert F. Giles (1930-1954); Trooper Warren Y. Harless (1930-1968); and Trooper Andrew D. Fox (1984-2012).
Fox, a native of Tazewell, Va. was struck by a vehicle and killed on Oct. 5, 2012, was the 54th member of the Virginia State Police who was killed in the line of duty since the Virginia General Assembly gave the agency statewide arresting powers in 1932. In 2015, a bridge crossing the New River on I-81 that connects Pulaski and Montgomery counties was named in his honor.
“What a genuine honor for the Virginia State Police to receive a work of art such as this,” Capt. Chappell said about the presentation.
“We can’t thank Mr. Harris and Mr. Reed enough for going to such lengths to create a meaningful tribute to our fallen. It will be placed on display with great pride at our Division headquarters.”
