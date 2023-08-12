Pet owners in Mercer, McDowell, Monroe and other southern West Virginia counties were reminded Friday about plans to drop rabies oral vaccine baits designed to vaccinate raccoons, possums, coyotes and other wild animals against the disease.
Baits containing an oral rabies vaccine are scheduled for distribution West Virginia counties including Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming.
The vaccine baits are scheduled to be distributed Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, but these dates may change due to weather conditions, according to John Forbes, state director of the USDA, APHIS Wildlife Services.
“If people have questions they can contact their local health department or they can call our office at 304- 636-1785,” Forbes said.
Spread in wooded areas by dropping them from airplanes, helicopters or cars, the baits are coated with a strong fishmeal favoring or sweet vanilla wax. These favors are designed to attract raccoons, possums, skunks and coyotes and vaccinate them against rabies.
Veterinarians have advised during previous vaccine bait drops that the baits’ smell can appeal to dogs and cats as well as wildlife. In some cases, dogs and cats that eat them could get upset stomaches and diarrhea. People who think their that their pets have eaten any should contact their veterinarians.
Dr. Mark Freeman, a veterinarian with the small animal clinical faculty at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, said before a previous bait drop over southern West Virginia that pets that have had an injectable rabies vaccine could have a dangerous response if they eat an oral rabies vaccine.
In one case, a dog that had been recently vaccinated against rabies died after eating a vaccine bait. This could have caused the dog to have an abnormal immune response or an allergic reaction to something in the oral vaccine or the bait, he stated.
Pet owners who are worried about their dogs or cats eating the rabies vaccine baits should keep their pets confined or on a leash for two or three days after baits have been dropped, Freeman said. Raccoons and other wildlife find and eat them quickly because of their strong fish odor.
Checking yards for vaccine baits before letting pets out is another precaution owners can take, Freeman said.
The oral vaccine baits are around the size of a matchbox.
People who find the oral rabies vaccine baits should leave them alone unless they are found where children or pets play. To move the baits, safely, the following precautions should be taken:
• Wear gloves or use a paper towel or plastic bag when picking up the baits.
• Toss intact baits into a wooded area or other wildlife habitat.
• Bag and dispose of any damaged baits in the trash.
• Take precautions by practicing proper hygiene including washing with soap and water any skin or wounds that may have had contact with ORV baits, especially if the bait was damaged.
If a pet eats a bait:
• Contact your veterinarian if you have any questions.
• A few baits are not harmful, but eating a large number of them may cause an upset stomach, according to the USDA.
• Do not risk getting bitten or exposed to the vaccine by taking a bait away from a pet.
• Check the area for more baits and relocate any remaining baits to a wooded area.
• If a pet eats a bait, avoid its salvia from 24 hours and wash skin or wounds that may have been licked.
