BLUEFIELD — Flashing lights and loud music are part of the classic carnival experience, but they can be painful and upsetting to some people, so a Quiet Carnival is coming today to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival for people with special needs and their sponsors.
The Quiet Carnival is (today) from 2 o’clock until 3:30 (p.m.),” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “They are going to start by watching the Texas Tommy show, Worlds of Wonder and then they’ll follow that up with the sea lion show here.”
Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review, World of Wonders and Sea Lion Splash will perform shows tailored for the special needs of the Quiet Carnival’s guests.
The James H. Drew Carnival will be part of the Quiet Carnival experience, too.
“The rides that will be open will eliminate anything that could be a triggering event, so hopefully we won’t have any issues with that,” Disibbio said. “We’ll be turning the sounds and the lights off or down to a minimum if possible to make sure that everybody has an enjoyable experience.”
“They’ll have popcorn and drinks after that, and we really look forward to having them here with their sponsors,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a great attendance and turnout, and hopefully it will be as successful as it was last year if not more so.”
Besides finding family entertainment, visitors could find a chance for employment, too. Alorica, which has a facility in downtown Bluefield, was recruiting Wednesday and plan to offer job opportunities today from about 3:30 to 7 p.m. The Alorica tent is located near Sea Lion Splash.
“We are hiring to fill our building on site in downtown Bluefield,” said Sherri Cox, talent acquisition recruiter. “We’re offering $15 a honor and Monday through Friday hours.”
Disibbio said that the chamber of commerce and Cole Chevy decided to set up the area along the midway for chamber members so they can actively recruit people from the area and provide local employment.
On Friday, The Shag Club – Beach Night Band: Part Time-Party Time Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Herb Sims Recreation Center on Stadium Drive. Tickets are $25 per person. Other live entertainment will continue throughout the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the final day of the mountain festival.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
