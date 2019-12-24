SPEEDWAY — An investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was sent Monday after a service station along Route 20 in Speedway burned.
The fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Roger Lokay with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the Quickshift, a service station located at 3070 Hinton Road, was partially in flames.
“We were concerned with several propane tanks on the property, so our first concern was cooling them down,” Lokay said.
Bystanders reported hearing several small explosions inside the burning service station before fire departments arrived. These explosions likely came from motor oil and other fluids that burn or explode when they reach a certain temperature, he stated.
No injuries were reported. The cause was not determined Monday, so the State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the blaze, Lokay said.
Traffic was blocked in both lanes along Route 20.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department, Blue-stone Valley Fire Department, the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Athens Volunteer Fire Department all responded, along with the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The Princeton Fire Department responded with a hazmat team.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.